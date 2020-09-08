But Antetokounmpo didn’t raise a fuss, instead taking a seat on a padded sideline video board with his shoulders slumped. As the referees reviewed the tape, he rubbed his hand through his hair, scraping his scalp in frustration. He sat alone. None of his stunned teammates consoled him, sensing their leader required space and time.

The Heat took Game 2 and went on to eliminate the top-seeded Bucks from the second round in five games with a 103-94 victory Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo did not play in the closeout loss after spraining his right ankle early in Game 4, providing a demoralizing ending to what had started as a charmed campaign that will probably end with his second straight MVP award.

While lording over the Eastern Conference all season, Antetokounmpo’s Bucks became just the 12th team in NBA history to amass a plus-10 point differential. Eight of the other 11 teams won the championship, and none was eliminated as quickly as Milwaukee.

During his seven seasons with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has endured losing seasons, coaching changes, questionable trades and playoff heartbreak. But until this week, he had only known progress.

Antetokounmpo arrived from Greece as a raw teenager in 2013, and his ascent has been a case study in continual improvement. He has increased his scoring, rebounding and Player Efficiency Rating each season while filling out his body and expanding his skill set over the summers. As the 25-year-old forward blossomed into a dunk machine, a drive-and-kick playmaker and a defensive force, the Bucks transformed from a 15-win laughingstock in 2014 to a title favorite this year.

Even when Antetokounmpo suffered a humbling loss to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in last year’s conference finals, the promise of a brighter future served as consolation. He would come back better — because he always had — and the Bucks would take the next step forward.

With Leonard departing for the Los Angeles Clippers, this year was meant to be a coronation. Instead, this swift second-round exit will go down as the most excruciating defeat of Antetokounmpo’s career, a clear regression from last season that places tremendous pressure on the Bucks with his impending 2021 free agency.

It can be tempting in situations like this to point the finger at everyone but the franchise player, without whom there would be no expectations or pressure. Indeed, there are plenty of culprits. The Bucks’ co-owners, two private equity investors, made a grave miscalculation by pinching pennies and trading away Malcolm Brogdon. General Manager Jon Horst assembled a veteran supporting cast that, while long on experience, was short on athleticism and playmaking. Budenholzer again lived down to his reputation for being too rigid and too slow to adjust in the playoffs. Guard Eric Bledsoe, pegged as a third scoring option, endured his third straight terrible postseason.

Despite his untimely injury, Antetokounmpo must shoulder his share of the blame, too: His costly foul on Butler was the turning point of this series, his confidence in his jump shot disappeared, and his free throw woes were a persistent problem. Butler established himself as the matchup’s central figure while Antetokounmpo never quite figured out how to penetrate the Heat’s “wall” defense.

As the intensity increased — during Miami’s 17-1 closing run to win Game 3, for example — Milwaukee and its superstar too often looked like deer in the headlights. Antetokounmpo still compiled monster stat lines, but his impact fell short of its usual standard on both ends. All season, the Bucks’ top-ranked defense prioritized controlling the paint with Antetokounmpo and center Brook Lopez; the untroubled Heat countered by bombing away from outside and slipping into midrange cracks.

If Antetokounmpo’s play against Miami left something to be desired, so too did virtually everything else about the Bucks’ bubble run. With Tuesday’s loss, they fell to 8-10 at Disney World after opening the season with a 53-10 record. The Bucks never looked like the regular season juggernaut they had been, too flat and disjointed.

No doubt, the bubble’s circumstances greatly affected them. Milwaukee was set to have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and Antetokounmpo acknowledged Tuesday that “playing in front of 20 people probably affected us a little bit.” Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton arrived late after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The Bucks’ inside-out defense fell victim to increased scoring as offenses thrived without travel and no distracting crowds; one rival general manager dismissed Milwaukee’s strategy as “untenable” before the playoffs even began.

Meanwhile, guard George Hill questioned whether the NBA restart should take place given the ongoing social justice protests following George Floyd’s death. Those simmering feelings boiled over Aug. 26 after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The result was an impromptu walkout of Game 4 against the Orlando Magic, led by Hill and Sterling Brown, who had been a victim of alleged police brutality in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo and the other Bucks joined the protest, triggering a storm of media coverage and a charged three-day shutdown that briefly threatened the entire postseason. When play resumed, the Bucks finished off the Magic, but their minds were clearly still on racial injustice.

“His dad was tearing up and telling us how powerful what we did that day was for him and his family,” Antetokounmpo said, describing a team phone call with Jacob Blake Sr. “That’s bigger than basketball. You’re going to remember the way we felt for the rest of our lives.”

“I think what the team stands for, the character, the humanity to stand and be on the right side of history like we did [with the protest], that was emotional,” Budenholzer said after Game 5, choking back tears. “It’s such a great group. Winning is important. We had high expectations starting the season, throughout the season, coming here. You always want to realize those expectations. It would be great if you could have both. If you have to choose one, I’d like to have guys who have high character and stand for something.”

Whether for emotional, psychological or strategic reasons, the Bucks were not ready for the Heat. In Game 1, Budenholzer watched as Butler torched his defense for a postseason career-high 40 points. In Game 2, which was decided on the final possession, Antetokounmpo logged just 35 minutes — well below the standard for a superstar in a must-win playoff game. In Game 3, Antetokounmpo again played 35 minutes, with Budenholzer telling reporters that he was “pushing the ceiling” for how much playing time his star could handle.

Milwaukee’s offense languished without Antetokounmpo, particularly during the unconscionable stretches when he and all-star Khris Middleton were off the court simultaneously. Without capable lead scorers to provide stability, Bledsoe drove haphazardly into traffic, catch-and-shoot role players settled for contested shots, and careless turnovers mounted. Budenholzer’s feel for shifting momentum was off early in Game 2 and late in Game 3, as he waited too long to bring back his stars.

In Budenholzer’s view, limiting Antetokounmpo’s minutes and playing him in shorter bursts is the best method for keeping him fresh and maximizing his impact. The approach makes sense across an 82-game season, but there should be exceptions to every rule and emergency plans in place for the playoffs. But Budenholzer stuck to his script — at least until Game 4, when he inexplicably relented and played Middleton 48 minutes in an overtime win.

“I’m going to do whatever Coach tells me to do,” Antetokounmpo said when asked about his minutes following Game 2. “That’s what I’ve been doing all year. Obviously, I’d love to play 48 minutes, but he sees the game, he coaches the game.”

After Game 3, Antetokounmpo softly added that he “could play more” if asked. He also deferred to Budenholzer on the matter of defensive assignments, recoiling after Game 1 when asked if he went to the coaching staff to request to guard Butler down the stretch.

“No, I didn’t,” Antetokounmpo said. “Why would you ask that? I’ll do whatever Coach wants me to do.”

While Antetokounmpo’s answers reflect an earnest respect for Milwaukee’s chain of command, they also functioned as an assignment of responsibility. In many organizations, superstars get to decide — or at least influence — how many minutes they play and whom they guard. In Milwaukee, Budenholzer is responsible. Horst made that clear during a November interview, when he deflected a question about Antetokounmpo’s postseason playing time because he felt it was Budenholzer’s domain.

The challenge for Budenholzer, who was named the NBA’s 2019 coach of the year, is that he is now positioned as the most obvious fall guy. He was given wide berth to do things his way, and it didn’t work. Unfortunately for him, the timing couldn’t be worse. Milwaukee must show Antetokounmpo before his upcoming free agency that it remains committed to winning a title, and that its whimpering ending wasn’t good enough.

The Bucks don’t have many other buttons to push. They lack young prospects to drive internal improvement and don’t possess high draft picks that could help facilitate a trade for an impact veteran. They will be hard-pressed to find an upgrade on Middleton in the sidekick role. They can’t undo the disastrous Brogdon trade, and they can’t reasonably expect Bledsoe, who turns 31 in December, to develop into a trustworthy playoff player.

Without a significant change, the message from Milwaukee to its franchise player would be: “We’re counting on you to fix this.” That’s not much of a pitch when the Heat, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, among others, will be lining up to woo Antetokounmpo after the 2020-21 season.

Budenholzer took the Bucks from good to great, and crafted the framework that propelled Antetokounmpo to superstardom. Yet there was little evidence in the bubble that he can be the coach who takes Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo to the championship stage. The East’s three remaining coaches — Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Boston’s Brad Stevens and Toronto’s Nick Nurse — are all more creative and adaptable. Their teams played with better discipline and more energy, and they executed more effectively.

As Antetokounmpo processes the first major disappointment of his career and plots his next steps, he will accept responsibility for his own shortcomings against Miami and keep things close to the vest. That has always been his way. He values accountability, loyalty and discretion, but he is driven, above all else, by a maniacal desire to improve.

“Hopefully we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back,” Antetokounmpo said after Game 5. “Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”

But there’s a fundamental question embedded in that optimistic vision of the Bucks’ future: Is the coach who helped lift Antetokounmpo to MVP heights now holding him back?