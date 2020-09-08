Prosecutors have charged Baker with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Broward State Attorney Michael J. Satz’s office announced last month that Baker “is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party” in Miramar and faces up to life in prison if convicted, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on social media at the time that the decision to prosecute Baker was “disgusting” and vowed to “expose the hypocrisy at the case filing level.”
Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters last week by video conference that the allegations were “embarrassing to the organization” and something that the Giants “did not see coming.”
Baker, 23, made 15 starts and played in all 16 games for the Giants last season as a rookie after being chosen with the 30th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft.
Authorities declined to prosecute Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar for his alleged role in the same May incident, citing “insufficient evidence.” Dunbar was removed from the exempt list by the league and joined the Seahawks in training camp. He was traded to Seattle in March by Washington’s NFL team.