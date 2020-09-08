Sports Business Daily reported ESPN executives decided to go in a different direction this season because NFL stadiums, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, will have few to no fans in the stands. Sports Business Daily also reported that ESPN won’t use footage of Little Richard, who died this year at 87, or Butcher Brown but will instead show highlights of the teams playing in each night’s game.

An ESPN official familiar with the decision confirmed to The Washington Post that the change was prompted by a sense that Williams’s references to “All my rowdy friends” would be incongruous with the expected lack of attendance. He said the other major national story line this summer, the protests against and widespread reckonings with racial injustice, did not play a role in the switch from a White country artist to a Black icon of rock 'n roll and R&B.

The ESPN official said he anticipated that the opening line of “Rip It Up” — “Well, it’s Saturday night, and I just got paid” — would be changed to a “Monday night” reference. He added that Butcher Brown, which is based in Richmond and shares a record label with Little Richard’s estate, was brought in to bring a more modern feel to the song and would also supplement the original vocals.

A 1984 song by Williams, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” was first re-purposed for “Monday Night Football” in 1989. ESPN pulled the intro song, with its familiar “Are you ready for some football?” chorus, in October 2011, after Williams compared President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler and said Obama and vice President Joe Biden were “the enemy.”

Williams, now 71, and an updated version of his “MNF” song were brought back in 2017. He described that development at the time as “a real good thing.”

ESPN has not decided whether it will go back to Williams’s song after this season, the network official told The Post.