The Mystics began Tuesday night 1½ games behind the Wings for the final playoff spot, and then they put some pressure on Dallas with an 89-86 upset of the Minnesota Lynx in Bradenton, Fla. Washington has just three games remaining.

“We can’t hang our heads on that loss to Dallas even though we really, really needed it,” Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen. "Let’s try to continue to continue to surprise people and make this playoff push because it’s still possible.

The Most Improved Player candidate put on a show from the opening tip and tried to drag the Mystics (6-13) to the finish line. Hines-Allen scored nine early points, playing aggressively and actively looking for her shot. That helped Washington to a 16-4 lead and forced Minnesota to call a pair of early timeouts. But the Lynx (13-7) answered with a 16-8 run to get back in the game.

Hines-Allen was dominant throughout, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds, but she had to leave the game with just over four minutes left after being stepped on by teammates Emma Meesseman and Ariel Atkins. She returned for the final minute.

Meesseman and Atkins finished with 18 points apiece. Leilani Mitchell continued her strong play at point guard with six points and 10 assists. Tianna Hawkins did a bit of everything, scoring 14 points and hitting crucial free throws to seal the victory.

“Gut check win for us,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “To be as low as we were and to bounce back and come out with great energy. I don’t know if we guarded anybody until the fourth quarter, but we moved the ball. ... We got a lot of people involved in the offense and we got stops in the end when we needed it.

“The leadership of the core group, of Ariel and Leilani and Myisha and Tianna [Hawkins], they’re used to winning. They don’t want to be in the situation they were at the end the other night. They came in ready to play. That’s a credit to their maturity.”

The teams played to a near-standstill before Minnesota took its first lead at 70-67 when Erica McCall hit three free throws with 0.3 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Mystics began the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, highlighted by a turnaround fadeaway jumper by Hines-Allen to take an 81-74 lead. Minnesota closed the gap to three points, but Rookie of the Year candidate Crystal Dangerfield missed a running layup with less than 20 seconds remaining and her team down three.

Washington gave the Lynx life with a turnover, and Bridget Carleton hit a layup with 9.4 seconds remaining to pull Minnesota within 85-84. Hawkins then made two free throws after being fouled, and Dangerfield, instead of setting up a three-point attempt, laid the ball in with 0.9 seconds remaining, leaving Minnesota just short.

“We’re working on our resiliency,” Atkins said. “We’re working on pushing through. Some of the games that we played well we just haven’t won. So finding a way to stay locked into each other and keep speaking positive things and neutral thinking to each other. Not being all rah-rah. Just being honest about what we need to do and finding a way to get it done.”

The Mystics struggled to defend Dangerfield (20 points, seven assists) for most of the night as the point guard facilitated the offense or scored buckets herself. Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Odyssey Sims added 17 points. Damiris Dantas finished with 14.

Both teams were efficient offensively: The Mystics shot 54.1 percent, and the Lynx 54.5 percent. Washington’s nine three-pointers — four more than Minnesota — were a significant difference.