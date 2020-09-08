That’s the exact scenario Temple coach Rod Carey wants to avoid. So, the football game between Navy and Temple at Annapolis has been pushed back two weeks from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10 at the Owls’ request.

“We saw this coming,” Carey said Tuesday. “We saw this coming with the things that we have to do and haven’t been able to in practice. We saw this coming three, four weeks ago. That’s why I put these wheels in motion to move this back, buy us some time, get a planned pause here. Kind of re-bubble ourselves, if you will, because we’re not ready yet.

“I think you saw that yesterday with Navy as well. I’m not indicting anybody at Navy or anything like that. I think that everyone has these restrictions and what we’re trying to avoid is, first off our team has to be safe to play. I’m not just talking about covid. I’m talking about football safe and you have to practice football to be able to do that. So, that’s where we are and that’s what we saw coming.”

Navy implemented its own practice restrictions which limited face-to-face interactions. Tackling and blocking were done against dummies and bags, though after last night Niumatalolo said he will talk to doctors and reevaluate practice protocols. During preseason, Niumatalolo insisted they would err on the side of caution even if it affected the football product, which it did. He said the team hasn’t tackled since its bowl game nine months ago.

“There were a lot of conversations with doctors and our conference, but ultimately, I made the decision,” Niumatalolo said. “I am not going to blame anyone. With the information given to me, I made the decision to practice that way.

“We are trying to keep them safe, but it is hard to get a football team ready that way.”

Carey explained that Temple has only done about 10 scrimmage plays per practice and that’s not enough to be safely prepared to play a game. He said they need 50-60 scrimmage players in a session to truly be prepared. Temple pressed pause over the weekend and allowed players to return home to see their families. They returned Tuesday and were tested for covid-19 in the morning and are awaiting results. The team won’t return to activities until they receive all the results.

Carey previously said that Philadelphia guidelines restrict practices to 50 people per group on the field, including staff, coaches and medical personnel. Social distancing guidelines are also being enforced.

“Obviously, I want to play, the kids want to play as fast as we could here,” Carey said. “But with the restrictions that we’re under from the city and the guidelines, moving it back, it’s kind of the last chip that we had to play as far as getting the team ready to play and getting that time back on our side.

“I think we’re all a little frustrated, to be honest with you. But I don’t know who’s not frustrated at this point with covid and the things we have to deal with. Our guys are dealing with it well, our coaches are too.”

Carey had been considering this for some time and had begun looking for open dates in the schedule for both Temple and Navy. The American Athletic Conference helped facilitate, but it came down to the two programs agreeing. The decision was made last week, according to Carey.

Temple is also looking at options to restructure their practices to be able to do more normal activities, particularly scrimmaging.

“The rules and regulations we’re currently under won’t allow us to get a team prepared the way it needs to be prepared,” Carey said. “So we have to look at some alternative things. … We have to be in that 50-60 scrimmage plays a practice to get a team ready.”