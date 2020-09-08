Here’s a rundown of where things stand for each NFL team.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: The Bills will not allow fans for at least their first two home games (Sept. 13 vs. the Jets and Sept. 27 vs. the Rams).

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins will allow a maximum of 13,000 fans — about 20 percent of Hard Rock Stadium’s capacity — for their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Bills. All fans and stadium workers will be required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, fans will be seated in socially distant seating clusters, and entry and exit times will be staggered.

New England Patriots: The Patriots will not have fans at Gillette Stadium for at least their first two home games (Sept. 13 against the Dolphins and Sept. 27 vs. the Raiders). New England is one of a few teams exploring a “pod” system in which fans are clustered together in groups but each group is put in separate sections.

New York Jets: The Jets will play without fans at MetLife Stadium for all of 2020.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens will play in an empty stadium for “at least the initial part” of the 2020 season, the team announced last month.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals will play their homer opener (Sept. 13 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers) in an empty stadium. However, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in early September that “it’s not beyond the realm of possibility” that fans could eventually attend both Bengals and Browns games “on a small scale."

Cleveland Browns: The Browns’ home opener is against the in-state Bengals on Sept. 17. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in early September that “it’s not beyond the realm of possibility” that fans could eventually attend both Bengals and Browns games — including the game on Sept. 17 — “on a small scale."

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have ruled out fans at Heinz Field for at least their first two games of the season (Sept. 20 vs. the Broncos, Sept. 27 vs. the Texans). A story on the team’s website states that Pittsburgh is hoping to host fans at some point, though attendance is likely to be limited to one-third of the stadium’s 68,400 capacity, at best.

AFC South

Houston Texans: The Texans will play in an empty stadium for at least their home opener, Sept. 20 vs. the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts reportedly hope to have at least some fans for their Sept. 20 home opener against the Vikings: around 15 percent of Lucas Oil Stadium’s 70,000 capacity.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars will allow around 17,000 fans into the stadium for their home opener against the Colts on Sept. 13. Fans must wear masks unless they’re actively eating or drinking and will be seated in distanced pods of no more than eight.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans won’t have fans in the stands for at least their home opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 20.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: The Broncos will open their season at home against the Titans on Sept. 14 without fans in attendance. Denver reportedly has worked out a plan to welcome fans for their Week 3 home game against the Buccaneers, however, with the number allowed pegged at less than 15,000.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Super Bowl champions plan to have around 16,000 fans in the stadium for their home opener Thursday against the Texans.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders will play their entire first season in Las Vegas without fans in attendance.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers will play their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., without fans until further notice.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys will allow fans into their stadium this season, following distancing guidelines. However, they have yet to announce any capacity limits for 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium. Texas health laws currently allow stadiums to be open to 50 percent of capacity.

New York Giants: The Giants will play without fans at MetLife Stadium for all of 2020.

Philadelphia Eagles: Fans will not be allowed to attend Eagles home games “until further notice,” the team announced last week.

Washington Football Team: Washington will begin the season without fans in attendance, though the policy could be revised as the season progresses.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: In mid-August, the Bears and the city of Chicago agreed that “it’s not yet the right time” for fans to visit Soldier Field, though the team left open the possibility that spectators could return at some point this season.

Detroit Lions: The Lions’ first two home games — against the Bears and Saints — will be played in an empty stadium. Detroit’s third home game is not until Nov. 1, and the team said it will reevaluate the situation before then.

Green Bay Packers: The Packers’ will not have fans at Lambeau Field until at least their third home game, Nov. 1 against the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings will play at least their first two home games — against the Packers and Titans — without fans present.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Fans will not be allowed into the Falcons’ stadium through the team’s two games in September, at least.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers will play their Sept. 13 home opener vs. the Raiders without fans present, though owner David Tepper is adamant that the team will host fans eventually this season.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints will not have fans in attendance for their Sept. 13 home opener against the Bucs, but the state of Louisiana will allow fans for their second home game, Sept. 27 against the Packers. The city of New Orleans still must approve, however.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs will not allow fans for at least their first two home games (Sept. 20 vs. Carolina, Oct. 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers).

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ first two home games — Sept. 20 against Washington and Sept. 27 against Detroit — will be played in an empty stadium. A decision on the rest of the season will be made at a later date.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will play their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., without fans until further notice.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers will play at least their first home game — Sept. 13 against the Cardinals — without fans present.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks’ first three home games will be played without fans in attendance, with a decision on future games to be made at a later date.