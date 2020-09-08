“We are very, very pleased with how it has gone up to this point and Toronto was a total success,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Washington Post on Monday. “Hard work from a lot of people and good protocols and more importantly, I think from the people that took the protocols seriously and adhered to them gave us really good results.

“We still have two rounds of playoffs left and I think we are moving to, not that the early rounds of playoffs are any different, but the players, the teams are totally focused on winning a Stanley Cup and I think it will be very, very businesslike from here on out so hopefully we will have the same successful results as we go through the end of the season.”

AD

AD

Four teams remain: the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. The Lightning and the Islanders, who played Game 1 on Monday night, chartered separate planes to Edmonton over the weekend. The NHL also moved a portion of its league staff to Edmonton on Sunday.

The NHL already had some staff in Edmonton before operations in the two hub cities consolidated into one. The number of staffers in Edmonton is not expected to change as new employees rotate in.

“We will be anxious to see how it all plays out, but our medical professionals are certainly satisfied that we are doing all the right things that the bubbles, and now one bubble is as tight as possible,” Daly said.

AD

The NHL on Monday announced that it had completed its sixth straight week of its return-to-play plan with zero positive coronavirus tests within the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. There were 2,534 tests administered in the past week, with testing conducted on a daily basis to all members of the traveling parties.

AD

“I think we have gotten very positive feedback from the teams and the players leaving the bubble, with respect to their experience,” Daly said. “Having said that, I total get that it is a hardship for the players to be here, away from their families and have no real in-person access to their families. That’s a toll that would weigh on anybody.”

The league had originally planned to allow family members to enter the bubble when conference finals started. But with games already underway, only Canadian family members can get in. Daly said the league has not yet heard back from the Canadian government officials on exemptions for those who would want to come from outside the country.

AD

“I know it is on their radar screen,” Daly said late Monday afternoon. “They are familiar with what is going on here and what our time frames are. I think from their perspective there is a lot of different people they have to touch base with so obviously we are understanding of that and we will wait to get more guidance from them.”

AD

Daly said players can bring up to four people, if they can enter the country. The league sent out a survey to players early in the playoffs about possible family members who would travel, but responses were limited, with the uncertainty of the future rounds.

Now that the four teams are in Edmonton, they have turned their attention to that possibility, according to Daly.

AD

“The four teams we have here now are focused on it and are providing the info we need in case we can make it happen and we are in communication with the Canadian government,” Daly said.

So far, bubble has worked in the postseason. But Daly said it did not seem like a viable concept for staging an entire season.

“I don’t think the same bubble concept would work,” Daly said of next season, which is tentatively scheduled to start Dec. 1. “Because for this one, we are talking about players and teams [right now] kind of being in a bubble for an extended period of time if they are successful, for two-plus months, which is a long time to be in a bubble and certainly we understand that and when you get to a regular season context, if you are doing that, that is every team with kind of the same parameters and that probably doesn’t work.”

AD

AD

Daly said instead, the league will have to see if some sort of variation of the bubble concept will be necessary. The NHL knows it might need to use a bubble again, but Daly said the league has not made any decisions on next season yet.

In the meantime, the league will be learning from the experience of other fall sports, including football. The NFL will be one of the biggest sporting experiments amid the pandemic, with no bubble concept being implemented. Some teams plan to allow some fans in their their stadiums, while most, at least at the start of the season, are allowing none.

“I think we can learn a lot from them, as they’ve learned a lot from us at this point,” Daly said. “It is really a process that we have to be cognizant what is going on from a global perspective of the pandemic and vaccine and fans in buildings and all that stuff, but we also have to be pay attention to what is going on in other sports and what is working and what is not working and you know how we plan for next season.”