Djokovic had been urged to speak to fans and he did so Monday evening on social media.

“Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages,” he wrote. “Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time.

“From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above,” he continued. “Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come.”

Djokovic had been battling a sore shoulder in his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta and was trailing 5-6 in the first set when he slapped at the ball with his racket. He reacted in horror when the ball hit her and rushed to her side immediately. Although he appealed the disqualification, saying she had not been seriously hurt, rules are rules and they apply even to the world’s No. 1 men’s player.

The disappointed Djokovic, the favorite to win the Open with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipping it, quickly left the grounds, later posting an apology on social media.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok,” Djokovic wrote. “I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. … As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the U.S. Open tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”

Most of the responses on WFIE’s Facebook page sided with Djokovic, with one calling the lineswoman “a better flopper than Reggie Miller.” Others pointed out that she hadn’t taken evasive action and that Djokovic didn’t mean to hurt her. On her now-deleted Instagram account, there was at least one death threat, according to multiple reports. Particularly cruel were comments that she would soon join her adult son, who died in a bicycle accident in 2008. Never mind that there was no question what Djokovic’s punishment would be.

“Players shall not violently, dangerously or with anger hit, kick or throw a tennis ball within the precincts of the tournament site except in the reasonable pursuit of a point during a match (including warm-up)," the Grand Slam rule book states. ”… Abuse of balls is defined as intentionally hitting a ball out of the enclosure of the court, hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences.”

Clark was examined by medical personnel and worked no matches Monday, recovering in her hotel.

John McEnroe, known for his “pits of the world” and “you cannot be serious” tantrums during his career, said he believes Djokovic can recover from “a stain” on his reputation. It was the latest bump in a rough patch in which he questioned vaccination, claimed that water could be affected by human emotions, held a tennis tournament in Serbia and Croatia that was lacking in social distancing and resulted in a cluster of coronavirus cases (including his and his wife’s) and expressed interest in starting a men’s players union.

“The pressure just got to him, I think,” McEnroe, now an ESPN commentator, said. “I think a lot’s been going on off the court, it’s obviously affected him. And now, whether he likes it or not, he’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.”