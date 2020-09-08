Rivera told the team on Aug. 20 that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node. He has said he would be undergoing several weeks of daily treatments but planned to coach while doing so. He also said he might miss some practices or games if he became too tired from the treatments.
Rivera has said the cancer was caught early and that he expects to recover fully.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is Rivera’s designated replacement and was coaching the team on Tuesday morning.
This story will update.