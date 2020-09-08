Rivera told the team on Aug. 20 that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck. He has said he would be undergoing several weeks of daily treatments but planned to coach while doing so. He also said he might miss some practices or games if he became too tired from the treatments and, in such instances, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio would take over for him as an interim head coach.
Rivera has said the cancer was caught early and that he expects to recover fully.
