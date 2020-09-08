Lomachenko (14-1, 10 knockouts), a native of Ukraine, owns the World Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council “Franchise” belts. The Brooklyn-born Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) is the International Boxing Federation 135-pound champion.

The bout will be shown live on ESPN and headlines a month of title fights promoted by Top Rank.

“Lomachenko-Lopez is the best fight that can be made in boxing,” said Bob Arum, longtime chairman of Top Rank. “Teofimo and Vasiliy demanded the fight, and we are glad we could make it happen. This has all the makings of a modern boxing classic.”

Lomachenko is a former featherweight and junior lightweight champion who set a record by winning a world title in his third professional fight. The two-time Olympic gold medalist went 396-1 as an amateur and has scored nine knockouts in title fights since turning professional.

One of those knockouts came at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill three years ago, with Lomachenko dispatching Jason Sosa in ninth round of his ninth professional fight. The bout served as the main event in the first boxing card at MGM National Harbor.

Lomachenko, 32, heads into his bout with Lopez coming off a unanimous decision — and the lengthiest layoff of his professional career, albeit because of the virus outbreak — against Englishman Luke Campbell in August 2019 at sold-out O2 Arena in London.

“Teofimo Lopez can talk all he wants,” Lomachenko said. “He’s very good at talking. He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years. I am a fighter, and my goal is to win another world title. Good for Teofimo. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words.”

Lopez, 23, has ascended in the lightweight division with a combination of skill and showmanship, including post-fight “Fortnite” dances, backflip celebrations and Heisman Trophy poses.

In his last fight Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden, Lopez wore an LSU football jersey with the No. 9 in honor of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow after knocking out Richard Commey in the second round to claim the IBF belt.

Two years earlier at Madison Square Garden after another win on the same night the Heisman was awarded, Lopez donned a Kyler Murray jersey.

“I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts,” said Lopez, who posed for pictures with Lomachenko in the center of the ring following his knockout of Commey. “Simple as that. I’m coming to Las Vegas to make history. I don’t like the guy, and I’m going to have fun as Lomachenko’s face is beaten and marked up by my hands.”

Other fights announced for October include Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) facing Ruben Villa (18-0, five KOs) Oct. 9 for the vacant WBO featherweight title and Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs) Oct. 23 for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight belts.

The first televised Top Rank-promoted fight of the month takes place Oct. 3 between junior lightweights Jose Zepeda (32-2, 25 KOs, two no contests) and Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs). The bout was originally scheduled for July 7 until a training camp injury to Baranchyk forced a postponement.