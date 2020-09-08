“I’ve had a pretty good pulse on the fan base, and what I think they’ll like, and hope I’ll be able to deliver them a product that’s going to give them really good access they just haven’t had before,” Donaldson said in a phone interview. “I feel like before this team was always so protected. ... We’re doing the complete opposite, turning it upside down and saying, ‘Here, we’re going to give you everything you want to know about the players, maybe more than you even asked for.’”

“Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson” replaces “Redskins Nation,” which the former voice of the team, Larry Michael, hosted since 2008. Michael retired in mid-July, a day before he was named in a Washington Post story that detailed a culture of sexual harassment in the franchise.

Donaldson, who described her first two months on the job as “nonstop, in a good way,” said the new show will engage with fans via social media and won’t shy from topics such as social justice and activism.

“We’ll do it within the spectrum that is related to the Washington Football Team, to the players and employees and how they deal with it, but we’re going to be topical,” Donaldson said.

Fans who grew accustomed to watching Michael predict a Washington win every week — often thanks to its guaranteed edge in the “Skintangibles” category he invented — might notice the homerism in the coverage of the team will be dialed back under Donaldson, who spent the previous decade as a reporter and anchor with NBC Sports Washington.

“When I do interviews, I plan to ask the difficult questions,” Donaldson said. “I think people respect that and the fans have been hungry for that. They want fair reporting about the team that they love. I’m not going to just dog them if they do bad, but if they don’t perform well, we have to discuss that and break down why. I think that’s going to be a big difference, too. It’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows and roses.”

In addition to “Washington Football Today,” Donaldson will host a weekly coach’s show with a player and, depending on the day, either Coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner or defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Donaldson will spend game days in the radio booth alongside the new broadcast team she’s assembled of play-by-play man Bram Weinstein and analyst DeAngelo Hall. Former NFL Network reporter Tiffany Blackmon and former Washington wide receiver Santana Moss will host the pregame show, while longtime The Team 980 host Scott Jackson and former Washington linebacker London Fletcher will handle postgame duties.

Donaldson said The Team 980 host Doc Walker, a regular on Washington football broadcasts for years, and former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot will both be featured on the radio pregame or postgame shows this season. Walker will also host a new digital series called “The Legacy,” which will feature interviews with NFL greats, and segments will be featured on “Washington Football Today.” Smoot, Donaldson and a rotating third guest will host an interactive show and podcast the Monday after every game called “Go Off, Washington,” which will give fans the chance to sound off on the latest developments about the team.

NBCSW’s hour-long pregame and postgame shows, which have been rebranded as “Washington Football Kickoff Live” and “Washington Football Postgame Live,” return this year, beginning with Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Donaldson’s former role as host will be filled by Jordan Giorgio, while Brian Mitchell, Trevor Matich and J.P. Finlay return as the primary analysts. Special guests who will appear throughout the season include Maryland Coach Mike Locksely, former Maryland and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and former Washington Football Team players Jason Campbell and Lorenzo Alexander.