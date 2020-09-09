“This is physical,” Koepka said after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August, his most recent tournament. “I know how to do it, I can do it. I just physically can’t do it.”
Koepka had a stem-cell procedure last September to relieve pain caused by a partially torn patella tendon and then reaggravated the injury after slipping on wet concrete during an October tournament in South Korea. He took four months off from competitive golf and has yet to regain the dominance he once showed.
This year’s U.S. Open, which was postponed from its usual Fathers Day weekend slot on the calendar by the novel coronavirus pandemic, starts Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The Masters, also postponed because of the pandemic, is set for Nov. 12-15, with Koepka having qualified for a spot if he’s healthy.
Read more: