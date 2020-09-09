The postponements are a reminder that college football remains on shaky ground as it tries to find its way through the pandemic.

Here’s a list of games that have been affected.

SMU at TCU

Originally scheduled: Friday

New date: TBD (the next Saturday the teams could possibly play is Dec. 12, and that assumes the Horned Frogs aren’t playing in the Big 12 championship game that day).

TCU announced Friday that a cluster of Horned Frogs players and team support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech

Originally scheduled: Saturday

New date: Sept. 26

The two ACC schools announced the postponement of their season opener in late August to give the Wolfpack more time to prepare after a spike in on-campus coronavirus cases.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Originally scheduled: Saturday

New date: Sept. 19

The game was pushed back one week after the Golden Hurricane was limited during preseason camp because of multiple positive tests.

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

Originally scheduled: Saturday

New date: TBD (the teams do not share a Saturday off until Dec. 12, and that assumes the Bears aren’t playing in the Big 12 championship game).

Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland said Tuesday that the Bulldogs had only one positive coronavirus test before they had to scatter to avoid Hurricane Laura. Upon their return, a sizable number — the Athletic put it at 38 — tested positive, forcing this game’s postponement.

Marshall at East Carolina

Originally scheduled: Saturday

New date: TBD (if neither team is playing in their conference championship games, they could meet on Dec. 5).

The game was postponed in late August because of a East Carolina team coronavirus outbreak.

Florida International at Central Florida

Originally scheduled: Saturday

New date: TBD (the teams do not share an open date until Dec. 5, and that’s only if neither is playing in their conference championship games).

FIU announced in mid-August that it was postponing all of its college sports competitions until Sept. 16.

Temple at Navy

Originally scheduled: Sept. 26

New date: Oct. 10

The Owls asked to move the game back because the city of Philadelphia’s coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from practicing in a way to have them ready for the season. Navy had similar restrictions in place, with limited contact during practice, and opened the season with an ugly 55-3 loss to BYU.