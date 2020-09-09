On Sunday, Walsh Jennings, 42, wrote on her Instagram account that she recently “went shopping without a mask on,” as part of “a little exercise in being brave.”

“We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly ‘suggested’ to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining & strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting,” wrote the three-time gold medalist in beach volleyball, who also won a bronze at the 2016 Summer Games. “It’s maddening. It has crushed our society, people’s livelihoods, our children’s spirits, & the fabric of our world.

“We have become a country & a world estranged from each other & it is more deeply unhealthy than any virus could ever be.”

Accompanying that post was an image of a quote attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, a 19th century essayist and philosopher who emphasized self-reliance and individualism: “Your genuine action will explain itself, and will explain your other genuine actions. Your conformity explains nothing.”

In a separate comment she made on her post, Walsh Jennings cited another quote, this one attributed to Thomas Jefferson: “I prefer dangerous freedom to peaceful slavery.”

She began that post by writing that while her “intention is NEVER to hurt or disrespect,” she was aware she was about to “upset some people.” A number comments by other Instagram users proved her correct, as Walsh Jennings was roundly criticized, although she also received some messages of support.

“Mask wearing has NOTHING to do with YOUR freedom but rather protecting others,” wrote sports photographer Donald Miralle. “Even if there’s a 1% chance it can help the spread or save a life why wouldn’t you do it? It’s really not that hard, just a small inconvenience ONLY when you’re indoors in public places.

“Unfortunately using your platform to broadcast this selfish viewpoint is disrespectful and hurtful towards the larger population.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mask-wearing is a critical tool in the effort to curb the pandemic.

“We are not defenseless against covid-19,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in July. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The most decorated beach volleyball player in Olympic history, Walsh Jennings was looking for a fifth medal this year but has reset her sights to 2021 after organizers of the Tokyo Olympics postponed the Games because of the pandemic. In March, she described that as “the most rational and most thoughtful decision you could make for all of the stakeholders.”

However, Walsh Jennings’s comments Sunday suggested that she thought things had gone too far.

She described her mask-less visit to a store, which garnered her glares and a “snarky comment” from another shopper, as “incredibly uncomfortable (shockingly so).”

“I was tempted to just say F it many times and put my mask on,” she wrote. “I didn’t. It was hard. I feel a bit braver for having chosen to live the discomfort. … I do not want to be compelled to do things I do not believe in because it makes others feel better."

Jennifer Kessy, a former professional beach volleyball player who won an Olympic silver medal in 2012, replied by writing: “You have traveled the world enough to know what freedom is and isn’t. I played you in the finals of a tournament in Dubai. Women were not even allowed in the stadium, show their face in public, and so many other atrocities we can’t even begin to imagine. That isn’t FREEDOM. Just to be wearing a mask isn’t taking your freedom. You can go anywhere you want, buy what you want, eat healthy real food, love who you want, access social media, own a home, and all you need to do is WEAR A MASK. To me this sounds like Freedom.”

When she returned to Instagram on Monday, Walsh Jennings posted an image of the word “truce,” and she wrote, “I am not advocating for people to stop wearing masks. I wear a mask most often. I don’t believe in their efficacy unless it’s of a certain caliber, yet I wear them.

“I am advocating critical thinking and civility,” she continued. “I am advocating personal responsibility.”

Walsh Jennings led off that post with an indication she wrote it in reaction to the torrent of criticism she had received.

“My goodness gracious. To those I’ve upset so deeply, I am sorry,” she wrote. “To those who are open to hearing where I am coming from, I appreciate your openness and civility. To those in agreement, I appreciate you expressing your views.

“To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that ‘you are better than this,’ I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced and polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing.”

Later in the post, Walsh Jennings pressed ahead again with her case for questioning coronavirus-related policies and recommendations.

Saying, “I have seen so much conflicting and erroneous data from the experts,” Walsh Jennings wrote Monday that she was “heartbroken for my children” and “devastated for every small business owner who has gone under or who is barely hanging on.”

“I’m not quite sure when we became a world where a differing opinion equates to evil and hatred,” she added, “but here we are.”