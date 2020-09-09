The nationally televised debacle prompted a reevaluation by Niumatalolo and the team will now go back to having normal practices. He called the game “your worst nightmare.”

“It was like one team was playing normal football and we were playing touch football,” Niumatalolo “One team was playing a game, we were scrimmaging. … We weren’t prepared. That’s my fault.

“I was hoping for a miracle, so to speak.”

The decision has been made to increase the testing for covid-19 to twice a week and Niumatalolo said that gives him a little better piece of mind. He knew the exact risks of taking the extra precautions, but forged ahead anyway. The risk of a coronavirus outbreak was more of a priority than the risk of being ill prepared. The Naval Academy provided a natural bubble with walls, gates and only approved personnel allowed inside. Midshipmen were not allowed to leave the yard.

It was clear that things didn’t feel quite right leading up to Monday’s game. Not only were the Midshipmen limited when they did practice, but they also didn’t truly start until August. Spring ball was canceled and there were no summer workouts due to the global pandemic. The team reconvened on the yard in early July, but immediately had a two-week quarantine followed by two weeks of only walk-throughs. That basically left a month of practices with tackling dummies and blocking bags.

“If I was to do it again, I’d probably do it the same way,” Niumatalolo said. “I’m a football coach, but you’re in charge of people’s lives, too. Their safety. We just, unfortunately, buried one of our players a couple months ago.

“To me, it’s more than winning games. … We’re probably the cleanest team in the country, unfortunately, we suck at football right now.”

This exact scenario caused Temple to request that their game against Navy be pushed back from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10. Their practices had been limited to 10 scrimmage plays per workout and coach Rod Carey said there’s a need for 50-60 plays. He just didn’t feel it would be physically safe to send his team out without proper preparation. The Owls are also considering making significant changes to their practice routines.

“We saw this coming with the things that we have to do and haven’t been able to in practice,” Carey said Tuesday. “We saw this coming three, four weeks ago.”

Niumatalolo said “touch football is over” and the team will return to normality as they will trust the extra testing measures and previously established safety protocols. He explained that they will treat practices like the NBA bubble, where they fully compete on the floor, then take all of the social-distancing and other safety precautions off the field. On Monday, the Midshipmen replaced the benches with individual chairs spaced out on the sideline.

Before making the final decision, Niumatalolo discussed the transition with players and coaches as he wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the plan. An immediate improvement is expected, but Niumatalolo said it’s hard to gauge how long it will take to get close to normal. BYU was more physical in every way, but there was also a bevy of assignment mistakes.

“I know our team is definitely frustrated,” Niumatalolo said. “I was glad that we kept our guys safe, but I was definitely not happy for our guys because nobody wants to experience that. I was sad for our players.

“They’re not pointing the finger at me, but they know. These kids are great kids. They don’t have to say it was your fault, it’s obvious. … They’re ready to move forward.”