One thing you can count on to be the same is us highlighting weekly matchups in which the implied odds of winning are significantly higher than the actual odds. Our league-projection formula helps determine how often one team should beat another based on actual and projected win rates. That gives us win probabilities for every game, as well as an implied margin of victory — helpful for picking games against the spread.

Here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -3

The Carolina Panthers are in transition. New head coach Matt Rhule and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady will seek to make a smooth transition to new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Phil Snow, the team’s new defensive coordinator, will have to quickly transform the league’s youngest defense (which no longer features retired linebacker Luke Kuechly) into a cohesive unit.

That’s a tall order for Week 1, especially without the benefit of a preseason. According to Pro Football Focus, Carolina has the 29th best projected defensive line entering 2020, the 26th best linebackers and the second-worst secondary. The Panthers’ offensive line is expected to be above average (17th), but with only three starters returning, that unit, too, might take some time to coalesce.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6) at New York Giants

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -6

This is a complete mismatch on paper.

Pittsburgh is expected to have one of the best pass-rushing units of the year. T.J. Watt finished 2019 with the highest pass-rushing grade of any edge rusher in the league, per Pro Football Focus (81 total quarterback pressures). Other defensive standouts, according to PFF, include Cameron Heyward (the second best interior defender in the league after Aaron Donald) and linebacker Bud Dupree (who set career-highs in pressures, overall grade, run-defense grade and pass-rush grade).

Meanwhile, Nate Solder, New York’s starting left tackle, opted out for the season, leaving rookie Andrew Thomas to fill the void. That’s a huge loss after Big Blue’s offensive line allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to be sacked more than three times per game last year, the third most in the NFL. His passer rating also dropped from 96.8 in a clean pocket to 72.2 under pass pressure in 2019.

Daniel Jones in 2019 Daniel Jones in 2019 Completion rate Yards per attempt Passer rating No pass pressure No pass pressure 69 percent 7.0 96.8 Under pass pressure Under pass pressure 50 percent 5.9 72.2

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) at Washington Football Team

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6

The matchup to watch is Philadelphia’s new corner, Darius Slay, against Washington’s top (only?) offensive threat, second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin caught 3 of 10 targets for 42 yards and no touchdowns with Slay in primary coverage during a Week 12 meeting last year, when Slay played for the Lions. After an offseason trade to the Eagles, Slay will now get two opportunities a year to shut McLaurin down. In seven years in Detroit, Slay produced 104 pass breakups and 19 interceptions, including eight picks in 2017. His 48 forced incompletions in man coverage since 2015 trail only Stephon Gilmore, per Pro Football Focus.

***

The three games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 1 slate.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -9

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6½)

Pick: Buffalo Bills -6½

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-3)

Pick: Detroit Lions -3

Indianapolis Colts (-8) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +8

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6½)

Pick: Miami Dolphins -6½

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-8)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -8

Los Angeles Chargers (-3½) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3½

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7½)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7½

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -3

Seattle Seahawks (-2) at Atlanta Falcons

Pick: Atlanta Falcons +2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3½)

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3½

Tennessee Titans (-2½) at Denver Broncos