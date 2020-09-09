The victims include 17 nationalities and 14 Grand Slam champions, from the great Monica Seles to the exhilarating Ashleigh Barty, who was 1 year old when Williams began playing Grand Slams. They include Kim Clijsters twice, Jennifer Capriati twice, Sloane Stephens twice and Victoria Azarenka four times, plus less-known names such as Anca Barna, Anna-Lena Friedsam and Vitalia Diatchenko. The list begins with, of all people, Irina Spirlea, the 1997 U.S. Open semifinalist most famous for bumping into Venus Williams during a changeover, and who in her ensuing Grand Slam match fell to 16-year-old Serena Williams 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1 at the 1998 Australian Open.

It made Williams 1-0 in Grand Slam matches.

AD

AD

That match record stood at 355-50 by Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, when Williams went down a set and a break against the clever and inspiring Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria. But even as Pironkova unleashed an eye-pleasing variety with her lobs, her chop forehands and her tour-renowned backhand, Williams’s long-familiar will hovered over the proceedings. Even when her footwork kept jamming and her forehand kept croaking and her breathing kept laboring audibly, her 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win always did seem up ahead.

Maybe the two left-handed returns of service didn’t, but whatever.

“I was just trying to do everything I can, whether righty or lefty,” Williams said.

AD

“Like the champion she is,” Pironkova said in general.

Williams has been a Grand Slam champion 23 times, and as she continues to walk the grinding walk of trying to match Margaret Court at 24, and as the 39th birthday awaiting her this month did start to seem awfully loud and imminent early on, everyone knew that will was coming, even if it’s a small everyone in an empty stadium. It was coming, and it was bringing the talent with it, even without a crowd to supplement it, but also without a crowd to supplement the expectations. “I was expecting that it’s not going to last forever,” Pironkova said with ironclad accuracy.

That’s partly because long before this deepest match in Grand Slam history between two mothers, Pironkova, too, already had made the long comeback-victim list. Her 2007 first-round French Open match with Williams went 5-7 and then, yeah, sure, 6-1, 6-1. So, with that peerless knack for repairing her game on the fly, there went Williams again: 11 unforced errors and zero backhand winners in the first set, nine and two in the second, a puny four and a mighty nine in the third. Her game got more airtight while yet another opponent gasped for air, reflected in Pironkova’s dwindling service prowess: 20 of 25 points serving in the first set, 13-for-26 in the second, 21-for-41 in the third.

AD

AD

The big points did what big points involving Serena Williams tend to do, like when she hung on like Serena Williams herself through the 16-point, five-deuce first game of the third set to break serve.

The aces joined the symphony, 20 of them, including three in a row to close out the second set: 110 mph wide, 99 mph wide with a kick, 106 mph center. Williams: “You know, sometimes when I’m serving, I just tell myself I don’t care if my arm falls off.” Pironkova: “It’s very hard to resist against strength like that. I’m not sure how many miles an hour was her serve” — 124 at highest — “but it felt like a bomb at one point.”

Then, as if that weren’t all, here came some rare left-handed-return stats: two points won, zero points lost. On both occasions, Pironkova’s deliciously illegible serves caught Williams and made her lunge southpaw. “Yeah, yeah, that was intense,” Williams said. “At that point I was fighting so hard and I don’t know, I’ve actually been hitting a little left in practice, but not on purpose.”

AD

AD

Pironkova’s wow of a U.S. Open in her first tournament since Wimbledon of 2017 found its end because Williams wrung her powerful beauty from the wreckage yet again. Her Grand Slam wins from one set down include two in this tournament, counting the third round against Sloane Stephens. They include three in her first Slam title, the 1999 U.S. Open at age 17, and they include four (four!) from perhaps her most willful title, the 2015 French Open.

“Some of these matches,” she said, “it’s like, ‘You’re playing Serena, so close your eyes and hit as hard as you can,’ and I kind of have to adjust to that.” She said, “I’ve just got to just be a little bit better, really, and just expect people to go lights-out and just be ready for lights-out.” And, she said, “I’m ready to play three sets every match if I have to.”

After all, losing the first has revealed so much for so long.