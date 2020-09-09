“He was poised to be a huge contributor for us,” Fuente said Wednesday morning during a Zoom call with local media.

A screen shot of Payoute’s right leg showed him wearing a light gray walking boot, and although Fuente did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, it is believed to be to his ankle and occurred during an intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend.

The injury leaves Changa Hodge, a graduate transfer from Villanova, as the front-runner to start at wide receiver on the outside opposite Tre Turner, a junior who started 11 games last year and led the Hokies with 34 receptions for 553 yards and four touchdowns.

The news comes less than two weeks from Virginia Tech’s season opener against Virginia at Lane Stadium. The Hokies were originally scheduled to play their first game this weekend against North Carolina State until a surge in positive cases throughout the Wolfpack athletic department forced a postponement to Sept. 26.

“I don’t know if we could, to be honest with you,” Fuente said when asked if the Hokies would be able to field a viable lineup had the opener been Saturday. “I don’t know if we’d have made it. I figured someone would ask me if we could play today in this deal, and I’m going to tell you I don’t know the answer to that.”

Fuente did affirm if Virginia Tech were to play in the immediate future that Hendon Hooker would be the starting quarterback, stopping just short of declaring it official. The redshirt junior remains in a competition with Braxton Burmeister, an Oregon transfer who sat out last season per NCAA rules.

As the incumbent, Hooker (6 feet 4, 220 pounds) held an advantage heading into training camp, starting eight games last season and playing in 11. He completed 99 of 162 passes for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions after taking over for Ryan Willis.

Hooker led the Hokies in total offense (1,911 yards) and accounted for 18 touchdowns, the most on the team.

“I’m very grateful that I’ve been put in different situations to showcase my ability,” said Hooker, who spent part of his spring break working out with his quarterback coach in California. “Just overall try to get better every day. Just really try to work on being consistent. You can never be too consistent.”

Burmeister (6-1, 205), a redshirt junior, started five games for the Ducks in 2017 as a freshman. He played in four games the following year as the backup to Justin Herbert, who the San Diego Chargers selected with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The wrinkle in Fuente’s quarterback announcement is that Hooker and Burmeister both are expected to play regardless of who is listed as the starter.

Fuente contrasted his decision to use two quarterbacks this year to his situation in college at Oklahoma in 1996 and ’97 when he and Eric Moore shared time at the position, with mostly unfavorable results.

“I was a part of that, but it was a battle between two bad players,” Fuente said. “Me and the other guy, neither one of us were any good, and so it wasn’t great. When he went in, he wasn’t very good, and when I went in, I wasn’t very good. I feel differently about these two guys. I really do.

“These are experienced players that have shown a propensity to be able to make good decisions, be athletic, be tough, be competitive. I think there’s a definite distinction between, ‘We just can’t make a decision,’ and ‘Neither one of these guys are very good.’ I know because I lived it.

“These guys are earning the right to get to go and play.”