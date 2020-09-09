As a reminder, these are a degree more ridiculous than your typical bold predictions, and while rooted in facts and analysis, they’re supposed to be more fun than serious. In the spirit of tradition, here are five things that Washington probably won’t (but maybe will!) accomplish this season:

1. Antonio Gibson will go 700-700.

Why it’s preposterous: Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Herschel Walker and Washington’s own Charley Taylor. That’s the list of rookies who have finished with at least 700 yards rushing and 700 yards receiving in NFL history. There have been 31 such 700-700 seasons all-time. Gibson isn’t even listed as the starter on Washington’s initial depth chart and figures to share time with J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Bryce Love.

Why it could happen: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey finished well over 700 yards rushing and receiving in each of the last two years while operating within Ron Rivera’s offense. Gibson isn’t McCaffrey, but he has sure hands, as evidenced by his primarily playing wide receiver at Memphis, and demonstrated his explosiveness as a runner by averaging 11.2 yards per carry as a senior. He has looked good in training camp while taking a lot of reps and lining up at different positions. Washington will find ways to get Gibson involved and there’s reason to believe he could burst on the scene like McLaurin, a fellow third-round pick, did a year ago.

AD

AD

2. Dwayne Haskins will post a passer rating of at least 100.

Why it could happen: Haskins showed great improvement toward the end of his rookie campaign. During the final month of the season, Haskins posted a passer rating of 99, including passer ratings of 121.3 and 143.2 in Washington’s last two games. There’s recent precedent for a first-round quarterback making a big leap in his second season under a new coaching staff after an ugly introduction to the league. Jared Goff posted a 63.6 passer rating in seven games as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 before posting a 100.5 rating under the guidance of first-year coach Sean McVay in 2017. Perhaps Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner can produce similar results in Washington.

AD

AD

3. Chase Young will break Jevon Kearse’s rookie sack record.

Why it’s preposterous: Kearse, the No. 16 overall pick out of Florida in 1999, had 14.5 sacks for the Tennessee Titans as a rookie. That’s … a lot of sacks. Last year, San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, Young’s former teammate at Ohio State and a fellow No. 2 overall pick, had seven sacks through the first seven games and only two more over the remainder of the regular season. San Francisco’s Aldon Smith came within a half-sack of matching Kearse’s mark in 2011, while Brian Orakpo set the Washington franchise record for sacks by a rookie in 2009 with 11. Orakpo is one of only 17 rookies to post double-digit sacks since Kearse set the bar in 1999.

Why it could happen: Young, who had 16.5 sacks in 12 games last season at Ohio State, is one of the most hyped defensive rookies in recent history and joins what was already one of the most talented defensive lines in football. NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson believes the guys lining up alongside Young, including Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Kerrigan, will give Young a legitimate shot at breaking Kearse’s mark. “All of these different individuals are going to help free him up,” Burleson said on “Good Morning Football” in June.

AD

AD

4. Logan Thomas will lead the league in touchdown catches by a tight end.

Why it’s preposterous: There’s a reason Thomas is going undrafted in most fantasy football leagues. The former Virginia Tech quarterback has all of 35 catches and two receiving touchdowns since converting to tight end in 2017, and he’s still a work in progress. Washington’s tight ends combined for three receiving touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, touchdown machine Rob Gronkowski is back in the league — and reunited with Tom Brady — in Tampa Bay.

Why it could happen: With Jordan Reed in San Francisco and a retired Vernon Davis prepping for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Thomas enters the season as Washington’s starter at tight end. While there were no preseason games this summer, he emerged as one of Haskins’s most dependable red zone targets in training camp. Never forget that Mike Sellers had seven receiving touchdowns for Washington in 2005. That would’ve tied for third among tight ends last season.

AD

AD

5. Washington will win at least nine games.

Why it’s preposterous: Washington won three games in 2019 and most oddsmakers set the team’s win total this season at 5.5. Improvements of six wins or more from one year to the next are somewhat rare, with 74 such occurrences since the merger, including the Packers and 49ers last season. Washington made five-win improvements to make the playoffs in 2012 and 2015, but the only time the franchise improved its win total by at least six games was when it went 14-2 in 1983 after going 8-1 in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Why it could happen: What about this year so far would lead you to believe it couldn’t?