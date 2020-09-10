Six conference titles and two national championships later, Clemson is college football royalty, with a run (43-2 against ACC teams over the last five years) that’s threatening to encroach on the dominance produced in the Florida State And The Eight Dwarfs era of ACC football (the Seminoles were 70-2 in the league between 1992 and 2000).

So who ultimately breaks up Clemson’s absurd run? Florida State is the easy pick, considering it rang up a national title of its own in the teens. Maybe Notre Dame, a one-year ACC member in these weird times. Possibly one of the Coastal Division teams with a significant commitment to the sport, access to talent or better yet both.

Chances are, no one emerges as a dominant figure from what is annually a muddled Coastal in the 2020s, though the same would have been said of Clemson a decade ago. But could the likes of North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia enjoy their best stretches of the century to date, and might Miami and Virginia Tech approach their perches from the not-too-distant past? All of those are plausible.

That’s what this series of predictions is for. They juggle the current state of programs with their built-in advantages and disadvantages. The pandemic is a tough variable to judge, and figuring out who will make a brilliant coaching hire or elevate their recruiting in the next 10 years is darn-near impossible. So instead of specifics, the guesses are pegged to two yardsticks: A program’s showing over both of the last two decades.

Note: *Not an ACC member for part or all of the decade

Boston College

2000s: 88-40 (43-31)*

2010s: 57-69 (30-50)

2020s prediction: In between

The Eagles haven’t won eight games in a season since 2009, but had six seasons with seven victories in the teens. It’s a consistently good program (18 bowl appearances in 21 years), and new coach Jeff Hafley seems to have injected some much-needed enthusiasm in Chestnut Hill since his hire. That bodes well for Boston College as the decade dawns.

Clemson

2000s: 79-47 (47-33)

2010s: 117-23 (68-12)

2020s prediction: In between

But probably close to 2010s production. It’s tempting to think the Tigers can exceed their showing from the teens, which looks even more impressive considering it began with a 6-7 mark in 2010. It sure doesn’t seem like Clemson will be slowing down anytime soon under Dabo Swinney, and it definitely isn’t heading back to a time when everyone wonders why the Tigers couldn’t break through. Nonetheless, this is a program at its historical peak (69-5 in the last five years), and coming even a victory a year of maintaining it would be an impressive feat.

Duke

2000s: 19-97 (7-73)

2010s: 63-64 (30-50)

2020s prediction: In between

How long does soon-to-be-66-year-old coach David Cutcliffe stick around? Because while he might not be on the Bill Snyder tier of program elevation, he’s not far behind. Laughably bad doesn’t begin to describe the Blue Devils’ nearly 20 years of pre-Cutcliffe futility, and while Duke still doesn’t enjoy the same margin for error as some other ACC schools, it doesn’t have to climb out of a chasm, either. The Blue Devils, who tend to schedule prudently outside the league, should on average be a bit above .500 as long as Cutcliffe remains in charge. But does Duke find a successor to do the same?

Florida State

2000s: 85-44 (55-25)

2010s: 96-37 (55-25)

2020s prediction: In between

In the pre-pandemic days, we learned Florida State required less than two years of sloppy, undisciplined showings to decide it was time to pay a coach to go away. That might not be a luxury now if Mike Norvell doesn’t immediately turn things around. Florida State went 78-17 from 2010 to 2016, with a national title plunked right in the middle in 2013. Since then, the Seminoles are a combined 18-20 in Jimbo Fisher’s one-foot-out-the-door final season and Willie Taggart’s brief run. It’s hard to imagine the institutional commitment coupled with in-state talent could result in an extended slog, but that’s been said of places like Texas, too.

Georgia Tech

2000s: 81-48 (50-30)

2010s: 66-62 (41-39)

2020s prediction: In between

Things don’t look so hot now, with the Yellow Jackets clearly rebuilding while transitioning from Paul Johnson’s triple option to a more conventional (though, initially, much less effective) offense. Georgia Tech didn’t have many valleys in the teens (3-9 in both 2015 and 2019), but it won more than eight games just twice (11-3 in 2014, 9-4 in 2016). Everything’s in place to be a good, solid program that cranks out seven or eight wins a year, and it’s what the Yellow Jackets have done on average for a quarter-century. Chances are they return to that level before long.

Louisville

2000s: 83-41 (46-27)*

2010s: 81-48 (46-31)*

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

On the one hand, Louisville is operating in a tougher, deeper league than Conference USA or the Big East or (for one year) the American was in prior conference stops. On the other, the Cardinals have gone 9-4 or 8-5 in five of their six seasons since entering the ACC, a league with considerably more cachet than their previous homes, while also producing a Heisman winner (Lamar Jackson). The quick recovery from a lifeless 2-10 nosedive in Bobby Petrino’s swansong to last year’s 8-5 debut under Scott Satterfield is encouraging. Resources help, and while sharing a division with Clemson isn’t ideal, the Cardinals should be fine under solid program stewardship.

Miami

2000s: 92-33 (52-24)*

2010s: 75-53 (46-34)

2020s prediction: In between

Forget that Miami sleepwalked its way through the final three games of last season and also lost at home to a poor Georgia Tech team in Manny Diaz’s debut season. That should only temper expectations for this year. There are bigger problems here. The Hurricanes are 71-57 in 16 seasons worth of league games in the ACC, with just two finishes of 6-2 or better (2005 and 2017) and one league championship game trip. All that time, Miami’s proximity to talent has been the envy of the sport, and it doesn’t have much to show for it. Howard Schnellenberger’s old “State of Miami” is still a reason for hope, along with the comfy confines of a Coastal Division without a dominant team. Don’t look for a return to 1980s glory, but a series of mostly 8-5 and 9-4 teams that occasionally fare better should be doable.

North Carolina

2000s: 53-68 (32-48)

2010s: 67-60 (39-41)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Tar Heels spent a good chunk of the aughts trying to find their way without Mack Brown. Part of the reason he’s back in Chapel Hill is to set up North Carolina’s future while also stabilizing the present. Last year’s 7-6 mark was a good first step. Even if the “sleeping giant” talk that’s surrounded the Tar Heels for seemingly forever is probably a little overblown, they ought to be capable of winning seven or eight games a year, if not more in the best of times.

North Carolina State

2000s: 65-58 (34-46)

2010s: 71-57 (34-46)

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

Philip Rivers and Mario Williams, Russell Wilson and Bradley Chubb … it feels like N.C. State should have more to show for its trouble over the last 20 years than this, right? A couple 3-9s (2006 and 2013) help depress both decades, but the twenties aren’t set to start off great after last year’s dispiriting 4-8 showing. There’s a well-established program ceiling to date; the Wolfpack’s lone season with double-digit victories was an 11-3 with Rivers at QB in 2002. Without big peaks, the path to even 7.5 wins a year will depend on avoiding low valleys. Historically, N.C. State usually mixes one or two of those in every 10 years.

Notre Dame

2000s: 70-52

2010s: 92-37

2020s prediction: In between, barely

The Fighting Irish’s one-year ACC affiliation provides a convenient place to slot them in this series. Brian Kelly heads into his 11th season, which matches Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz for most of any Notre Dame football coach since Knute Rockne. Navigating a decade in South Bend is no easy task, and Kelly’s done it by producing five 10-win seasons (including three in a row) and just one clunker of a year. There are all sorts of questions to ask here. How long does the 58-year-old Kelly stay? Does Notre Dame ace the hire to replace him? Will the Irish join a conference? Given the 47-17 mark over the last five seasons, the near-term looks good. Guessing about the back half of the twenties is trickier here than with most programs.

Pittsburgh

2000s: 74-49 (41-28)*

2010s: 69-61 (43-34)*

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Panthers are 36-29 in five seasons under Pat Narduzzi, and a similar set of results for the next five years would not be particularly astonishing. As unpredictable as Pitt can be at times, it enjoys the benefit of both a clear program identity and a place in the more manageable (i.e. non-Clemson) half of the ACC. With a 31-25 league record since moving from the Big East, the Panthers have acquitted themselves well and have enough advantages to remain on the right side of .500 in most seasons.

Syracuse

2000s: 46-73 (22-47)*

2010s: 58-66 (29-48)*

2020s prediction: In between

The Orange has managed to post both a 10-win season and at least one nine-loss season in both of the decades this century (10-3 in both 2001 and 2018, a variety of awful records in 2005, ’07, ’08 and 2014). Only four other Power Five programs (Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi and Washington State) have done the same. Syracuse is probably in one of its more stable moments of the last 15 years at the moment. Was the breakthrough of 2018 an outlier or a trend-setter? Last year’s 5-7 mark, though helped a bit by two wins in the last three games, makes you wonder.

Virginia

2000s: 65-59 (41-39)

2010s: 52-73 (28-52)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

There really hasn’t been a good reason for Virginia to be as inconsequential as it was for roughly a decade. And now, after ripping off three bowl trips in a row for the first time since 2002-05 and winning the Coastal Division last year, it isn’t. A string of largely 7-6, 8-5 and 9-4 seasons with fundamentally sound teams seems like a solid prognosis for the next few years. Avoid sputtering later, and Virginia might have its best decade since the George Welsh years.

Virginia Tech

2000s: 99-32 (55-21)*

2010s: 84-49 (51-29)

2020s prediction: In between. As committed as it is to football, Virginia Tech probably isn’t going to rip off eight consecutive 10-win seasons again like it did when it first entered the ACC. But that same commitment means the Hokies should be able to avoid repeating its three 7-6s and a 6-7 from the teens in the next 10 years. A little more consistency could go a long way in the perpetually up-for-grabs Coastal Division.

Wake Forest

2000s: 61-60 (32-48)

2010s: 54-71 (27-53)

2020s prediction: In between

Both Jim Grobe (2006 ACC title) and Dave Clawson (four consecutive bowl bids) warrant a great deal of appreciation for what they have accomplished in Winston-Salem, given the Demon Deacons’ history. Wake’s ideal path to success is getting old and staying old, with an occasionally less experienced team tossing up a 4-8 or 5-7. Avoiding truly bad seasons is the way the Demon Deacons can turn in an above-.500 decade; they had just one in the aughts (2-9 in 2000) but three in the teens (3-9 in 2010, 2014 and 2015). The 53-year-old Clawson is a good bet to avoid dreadful seasons so long as he’s around, but can Wake sustain a string of largely seven- and eight-win showings for 10, 12, 15 years? If it does, it will be a program first.