Rather than guess at how this season will play out under odd circumstances, this is a look at how things might have looked like with last year’s mostly completed season.

With 353 teams, there could be 64 groups of five or six teams. In turn, there could be 32 sites (for the sake of convenience, it’s the top 32 teams from March’s final Washington Post bracket projection). The next 32 teams include a mix of projected at-larges, near-misses and a handful of mid-majors, and they would be the top seed in their own group (though wouldn’t play at home).

In each five- or six-team group, the top one or two teams would have a bye in a single-elimination bracket over a weekend. Two teams would emerge from each site and advance to the round of 64 the following week.

So far, not too crazy. Let’s shake that up. Most of the field could be slotted regionally for cost containment. There are exceptions to even out the first-weekend fields, with the longest trips mostly handed to programs that finished at or near the bottom of their leagues.

This is the spot in which the Big Ten’s superb season creates a headache. There is an overload of sites in the upper Midwest, and not enough along the East Coast. Just one or two more ACC or SEC teams in the top 64 and a couple less from the Big Ten would make the geography work even better.

One other quirk for this exercise: The NCAA can get its bracket mojo going by seeding the teams that survive the opening weekend from 1 to 64. Everyone’s (remote) office pool is saved.

Make no mistake, these groupings of teams are not perfectly even. It would be difficult to account for geography, avoiding opening weekend conference matchups and optimal competitive balance. But it does provide a glimpse of what things could look like.

And if that isn’t enough to assuage disgust over this clear bit of heresy, just remember: After the experience of 2020, any NCAA tournament is better than no NCAA tournament.

Bracket Projection

Lawrence, Kan.

(1) Kansas (with Central Arkansas, Missouri-Kansas City, Saint Louis and Southern Illinois)

Oklahoma (with Missouri State, Oral Roberts, Sam Houston State and Tulsa)

Waco, Texas

(2) Baylor (with Alcorn State, Lamar, North Texas and UL Lafayette)

Texas (with Abilene Christian, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Texas A&M and Texas State)

Spokane, Wash.

(3) Gonzaga (with Idaho, Long Beach State, UL Monroe and Washington State)

New Mexico State (with Boise State, Cal State Fullerton, Eastern Washington and Santa Clara)

Dayton, Ohio

(4) Dayton (with Cleveland State, Georgia, Lehigh, Miami Ohio and Niagara)

Cincinnati (with Bowling Green, Canisius, Loyola, Miami Florida and Youngstown State)

San Diego

(5) San Diego State (with Oregon State, San Diego, Southeastern Louisiana and UC Santa Barbara)

UCLA (with Fresno State, Loyola Marymount, The Citadel and UC Irvine)

Tallahassee

(6) Florida State (with Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, North Florida and South Florida)

Florida (with Central Florida, Florida A&M, Florida International, Georgia State and Stetson)

East Lansing, Mich.

(7) Michigan State (with Central Connecticut, NJIT, Marist and Western Michigan)

Notre Dame (Central Michigan, St. John’s, UNC Wilmington and Wagner)

Philadelphia

(8) Villanova (with Drexel, Hartford, La Salle, Navy and Princeton)

Rutgers (with Monmouth, Penn, Saint Joseph’s, Temple and UMass Lowell)

Durham, N.C.

(9) Duke (with Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elon, Mercer and North Carolina A&T)

N.C. State (with Charleston Southern, Charlotte, N.C. Central, South Carolina and Wofford)

Newark

(10) Seton Hall (with Fordham, Lafayette, Long Island, Rider and Stony Brook)

Vermont (with Army, Harvard, Hofstra, Sacred Heart and Saint Peter’s)

Omaha

(11) Creighton (with Binghamton, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Southeast Missouri State)

Wichita State (with Kansas State, Maine, Nebraska-Omaha and Tennessee-Martin)

College Park, Md.

(12) Maryland (with Delaware, George Mason, Hampton, Morgan State and UMBC)

Richmond (with American, Coppin State, Georgetown, Longwood and Towson)

Lexington, Ky.

(13) Kentucky (with Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Presbyterian and Wake Forest)

Arkansas (with Belmont, Furman, North Carolina, South Carolina State and USC Upstate)

Madison, Wis.

(14) Wisconsin (with Florida Gulf Coast, Green Bay, Holy Cross and Valparaiso)

Minnesota (with Kennesaw State, Loyola Chicago, Milwaukee and Troy)

Louisville

(15) Louisville (with Davidson, Lipscomb, Morehead State, UNC Asheville and Vanderbilt)

Oklahoma State (with College of Charleston, Gardner-Webb, Murray State, Tennessee and Western Kentucky)

Eugene, Ore.

(16) Oregon (with Cal State Northridge, Pacific, Portland State and Seattle)

Stanford (with Cal Baptist, Hawaii, Idaho State and Portland)

Indianapolis

(17) Butler (with Columbia, Illinois State, IPFW and Missouri)

Indiana (with Ball State, Cornell, Evansville and IUPUI)

Auburn, Ala.

(18) Auburn (with Alabama State, Jacksonville State, McNeese State, Samford and South Alabama)

Alabama (with Alabama A&M, New Orleans, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech and UAB)

(19) West Virginia (with Austin Peay, Marshall, Mount St. Mary’s, Pittsburgh and Western Carolina)

East Tennessee State (with Appalachian State, Clemson, James Madison, Tennessee State and Winthrop)

Columbus, Ohio

(20) Ohio State (with Duquesne, Kent State, Northern Kentucky and St. Francis Pa.)

Xavier (with Robert Morris, Ohio, St. Bonaventure and Wright State)

State College, Pa.

(21) Penn State (with Buffalo, Bucknell, Siena and St. Francis Brooklyn)

Akron (with Colgate, Dartmouth, Fairleigh Dickinson, Iona and Syracuse)

Ann Arbor, Mich.

(22) Michigan (with Albany, Detroit, Eastern Michigan and Manhattan)

Marquette (with Brown, Fairfield, Oakland and Toledo)

Moraga, Calif.

(23) Saint Mary’s (with California, Nevada, Sacramento State and UC Davis)

Southern California (with Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Montana, San Francisco and San Jose State)

Provo, Utah

(24) Brigham Young (with North Dakota, Southern Utah, Utah and Wyoming)

Utah State (with North Dakota State, Utah Valley, Washington and Weber State)

Charlottesville

(25) Virginia (with George Washington, Norfolk State, Radford, UNC Greensboro and William & Mary)

Liberty (with Howard, Old Dominion, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and VMI)

Champaign, Ill.

(26) Illinois (with Chicago State, Indiana State, Memphis and SIU Edwardsville)

Purdue (with Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago and Western Illinois)

Boulder, Colo.

(27) Colorado (with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Colorado State, Denver and Houston Baptist)

Texas Tech (with Air Force, Incarnate Word, Northern Colorado and South Dakota)

Iowa City

(28) Iowa (with DePaul, Drake, High Point, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Northern Illinois)

Northern Iowa (with Campbell, Delaware State, Iowa State and Northwestern)

Baton Rouge, La.

(29) LSU (with Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Northwestern State and Southern Mississippi)

Mississippi State (with Louisiana Tech, Little Rock, Nicholls State, Southern and Tulane)

Houston

(30) Houston (with Grambling, Mississippi, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UT Rio Grande Valley)

Stephen F. Austin (with Jacksonville, Texas Christian, Texas Southern, UT Arlington and UT San Antonio)

Tucson

(31) Arizona (with New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas-El Paso and UC Riverside)

Arizona State (with Grand Canyon, Montana State, Mississippi Valley, Pepperdine and UNLV)

Providence, R.I.

(32) Providence (with Boston College, Massachusetts, Merrimack, Northeastern and Quinnipiac)

Yale (with Boston U., Bryant, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island