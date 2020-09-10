(Let us pause to note that, before 1900, there were some truly wild baseball scores. The Boston Beaneaters — the predecessor to the Braves franchise, had two games within two weeks in 1883 in which they scored 30 and 29 runs.)

“Hard to put into words, really,” Freeman said, “when you look up and see 29 runs on the board.”

Among the numbers of note:

Adam Duvall hit three home runs, including a seventh-inning grand slam that provided the final score, in a 3-for-4 performance that included two walks and nine RBI. His three-homer game was his second of the season, making him the first NL player with two three-homer games in a season since Albert Pujols in 2006. (Only Sammy Sosa has three three-homer games in a season.)

“It’s funny because I texted my wife before the game and I said, ‘Whatever happens tonight is for you,’” Duvall said afterward. “I didn’t know that was going to happen, but I’m glad that it did.”

Freeman was no slouch himself. He hit a two-run homer and drove in six runs with three hits. Ronald Acuna Jr. reached base six times, going 3 for 4 with three walks and five RBI.

And Braves right-hander Tommy Milone managed to not get the win because he gave up eight hits and eight runs in 3⅓ innings. The winner was Grant Dayton (2-0).

It was all rather dizzying for Manager Brian Snitker, who admitted he “lost track of how many at-bats guys had.”

The Braves’ outburst started when they were down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning. They scored 11 runs, sending 14 batters to the plate, and went on to total 23 hits (with seven homers). Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley each scored five runs. “I’ve never seen an offense click like that, all together,” Freeman said.

If the Marlins were looking for a positive takeaway, they did take two of three games from the Braves in their first series win in Atlanta since September 2016.

“This game gets washed pretty quickly,” Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said. ” … We have to get over this and do it fast.”