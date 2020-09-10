Even in the normal course of events, the NFL has the longest offseason of any major United States sports league, one that makes fans feel like they have to wait forever for the start of the next season. 2020 has been anything but normal, of course, and given the lack of preseason games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, fans have a particularly long, worrying wait for NFL action.

That finally ends Thursday evening at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the host Chiefs take on the Texans in a rematch of a January playoff game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. storm back from a 24-0 deficit to wallop Houston, 51-31. Kansas City went on to win its first Super Bowl since January 1970, and it is looking to become the NFL’s first repeat champion since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

Among the major changes since the Chiefs and Texans last played is the absence of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded away by Houston in a deal that brought back running back David Johnson. Kansas City running back Damien Williams, who had an outstanding effort in the Super Bowl triumph, has opted out of this season because of the pandemic, but the Chiefs will be able to unveil an exciting replacement in first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Kansas City will also be able to hear the in-person cheers of approximately 17,000 fans in the stands, as the team is among those not banning attendees altogether to slow the spread of the virus. Those watching from home can enjoy a battle of two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, not to mention the two highest-paid quarterbacks of any age, after Mahomes signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July, while Houston’s Deshaun Watson agreed last week to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -9