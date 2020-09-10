KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s 2020 season kicks off with a playoff rematch between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: This will be fans’ first opportunity to see what NFL football looks like during the pandemic, with Kansas City hosting a limited group of socially distant fans to watch Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes go up against fellow star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Texans.
Bieler reporting from Washington.

September 10, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT

The history of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ the Black anthem being played at NFL games

Starting on Thursday night in Kansas City, the NFL plans to feature live performances of “Lift Every Voice” before its season-opening games, a move prompted by the police brutality and racial justice protests that have swept the country after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The league’s decision to play “Lift Every Voice” could expose millions of Americans to the song for the first time.

The song, known as the Black national anthem, will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was written by slaveholder Francis Scott Key and includes lyrics about the capture of escaped slaves who fought for the British during the War of 1812. Many NFL players plan to kneel during “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest racism and police violence — a move repeatedly denounced by President Trump.

“Playing the Black national anthem is wonderful to acknowledge what Black people have been through in this country, but that doesn’t negate the racist authorship of the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ ” said CeLillianne Green, a historian, poet, lawyer and author of the book “A Bridge: The Poetic Primer on African and African American Experiences.” “Most people don’t know what the second and third stanzas say in the national anthem and that Francis Scott Key was outraged by Black people fighting for their freedom. They hide those stanzas.”

By DeNeen L. Brown
September 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT

Masked coaches, socially distant fans and fake crowd noise

The NFL’s season opener provides fans their first look at pandemic football. Masks were mandatory Thursday for the game officials and coaches but optional for players on the sideline; mask-wearing currently is required of players on the sideline only for games in Buffalo and San Francisco.

Some fans tailgated, as was permitted, in the sparsely populated parking lots before the game, even on a cool and rainy afternoon. Fans have begun to enter the stadium and are seated in small groups, with considerable distance between those groups. The fans are spread throughout the stadium, even in the highest rows of the upper deck. The Chiefs were to play artificial crowd noise within the stadium, as the NFL has prescribed even in those stadiums in which some fans are present.

Chiefs cheerleaders, barred from being on the sideline by the NFL’s protocols, performed on a pavilion in the stadium’s upper deck.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is attending the game, along with other league officials. Goodell is on the field during pregame warm-ups and is to watch the game from a suite.

By Mark Maske
September 10, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT

New rule of NFL roster construction: Build a team to beat Patrick Mahomes

On the night of Feb. 2 inside Hard Rock Stadium, defensive tackle Chris Jones stood in one corner of the jubilant Kansas City Chiefs locker room. The Lombardi Trophy had only started its lap around the room, but Jones’s mind drifted to the future.

“We going to build a f------ dynasty in Kansas City!” Jones yelled, encircled by a pack of reporters. “We’re like the Golden State Warriors, baby.”

Jones’s declaration — which, believe it or not, happened seven months and not seven years ago — reverberated across the offseason and may well echo for years. The rest of the NFL chases the defending Super Bowl champion every year, but the Chiefs’ first championship since 1970 provided the league’s other 31 teams a more urgent mandate.

When quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the Arrowhead Stadium field Thursday night against the Houston Texans for the NFL’s season-opening game, he will do so as the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the owner of the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports — a 10-year extension still somehow structured in a manner that allowed the Chiefs to retain 20 of 22 starters, including Jones with a lucrative contract extension.

By Adam Kilgore
September 10, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT

How the Chiefs kept their Super Bowl team together

As he watched rookie Patrick Mahomes develop behind starting quarterback Alex Smith in 2017, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach began to get the feeling he was going to have some difficult salary cap management in his future.

Veach and Matt Nagy, then Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach and now head coach of the Chicago Bears, were the first people in the Chiefs’ organization to think Mahomes should be Kansas City’s next quarterback. In 2016, Nagy would get his fellow assistant coaches to watch Texas Tech games featuring Mahomes, and Veach would send repeated video updates to head coach Andy Reid — to the point that it became too much. Eventually, however, Veach’s scouting reports won over Reid, and Kansas City traded up in the first round to draft Mahomes.

As a rookie, Mahomes sat for the team’s first 15 games, but when the quarterback played against Denver in the 2017 regular season finale, after a full season of shredding the Chiefs’ defense in practice, Veach knew not only that his and Nagy’s instincts were correct, but that he had to start thinking about building the roster around a future second contract for Mahomes that could cost more than $40 million per year.

By John Clayton
September 10, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT

What will NFL football look like during a pandemic? Sort of similar, yet very different.

This NFL season, for everyone involved, will be an exercise in sensory disorientation. Franchises have aced the protocols necessary to begin a season in the middle of a pandemic, and soon the league will reveal the reward. It will be football, but it will occur in a bizarre environment — sort of the same and yet radically different, like a vivid dream with enough twisted details to remind you something is off.

The mayhem of the sideline will be replaced by a sparse smattering of players and coaches, who, like the on-field officials, will be wearing masks. The kaleidoscopic crowd will instead be empty seats, and cheerleaders and mascots will not be permitted. Noise will be piped in at a precise decibel level chosen by the league. The footballs themselves will be rinsed with chemicals.

“It’ll still be 10 yards for a first down, and you’ll still get three points for a field goal,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call with The Washington Post. “But beyond that, things are going to be very different.”

By Adam Kilgore
September 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for as Chiefs, Texans finally end fans’ long wait for NFL action

Even in the normal course of events, the NFL has the longest offseason of any major United States sports league, one that makes fans feel like they have to wait forever for the start of the next season. 2020 has been anything but normal, of course, and given the lack of preseason games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, fans have a particularly long, worrying wait for NFL action.

That finally ends Thursday evening at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the host Chiefs take on the Texans in a rematch of a January playoff game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. storm back from a 24-0 deficit to wallop Houston, 51-31. Kansas City went on to win its first Super Bowl since January 1970, and it is looking to become the NFL’s first repeat champion since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

Among the major changes since the Chiefs and Texans last played is the absence of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded away by Houston in a deal that brought back running back David Johnson. Kansas City running back Damien Williams, who had an outstanding effort in the Super Bowl triumph, has opted out of this season because of the pandemic, but the Chiefs will be able to unveil an exciting replacement in first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Kansas City will also be able to hear the in-person cheers of approximately 17,000 fans in the stands, as the team is among those not banning attendees altogether to slow the spread of the virus. Those watching from home can enjoy a battle of two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, not to mention the two highest-paid quarterbacks of any age, after Mahomes signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July, while Houston’s Deshaun Watson agreed last week to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -9

How to watch: TV — NBC; streaming — NBC Sports app, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

By Des Bieler