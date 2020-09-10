September 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
Masked coaches, socially distant fans and fake crowd noise
The NFL’s season opener provides fans their first look at pandemic football. Masks were mandatory Thursday for the game officials and coaches but optional for players on the sideline; mask-wearing currently is required of players on the sideline only for games in Buffalo and San Francisco.
Some fans tailgated, as was permitted, in the sparsely populated parking lots before the game, even on a cool and rainy afternoon. Fans have begun to enter the stadium and are seated in small groups, with considerable distance between those groups. The fans are spread throughout the stadium, even in the highest rows of the upper deck. The Chiefs were to play artificial crowd noise within the stadium, as the NFL has prescribed even in those stadiums in which some fans are present.
Chiefs cheerleaders, barred from being on the sideline by the NFL’s protocols, performed on a pavilion in the stadium’s upper deck.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is attending the game, along with other league officials. Goodell is on the field during pregame warm-ups and is to watch the game from a suite.
By Mark Maske