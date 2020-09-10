The latest proposal is an awful idea on every possible level. But here’s why it might happen: The novel coronavirus pandemic gives the NCAA the perfect excuse to claim it must let everyone play this coming season. Beyond that, the ad hoc coaches’ committee chaired by the NCAA’s Dan Gavitt has been meeting all summer with one absolute in mind: There must be a tournament. Why? Because the TV dollars lost when the tournament was canceled last spring cannot be lost for a second straight year.

The schools lost almost half-a-billion dollars. The NCAA, whose Indianapolis staff and infrastructure is funded by those TV dollars, also lost hundreds of millions. One of the coaches on the committee told me in July that “if we have to hold the tournament next May or June, we’ll hold it. There will be a tournament, no matter what.”

With that mandate, everything the committee has discussed gets back to how best to put a tournament together. There’s been talk of a tournament bubble; in fact, the NCAA, which will trademark anything not nailed down, filed to trademark the phrase “Battle in the Bubble” last month. There has also been talk of regular season bubbles and of seasons that consist only of conference play.

The biggest problem in planning for March is the uncertainty of the virus. Which is why saying “Everyone plays!” is a simple solution. If you play 25 regular season games, you’re in. If you can only play five, you’re still in.

Even understanding that the pandemic is the reason for this idea, it remains a foolish one. Ten years ago, when the 96-team tournament was being floated (mostly as a way for the NCAA to demand more TV dollars), I had an argument with then-Maryland coach Gary Williams about it. Not surprisingly, Williams favored adding more teams.

“What you anti-expansionists don’t understand is how much it means to play in the NCAA tournament,” he said, pointing an angry finger at me. “Playing in the tournament is something players will remember and talk about the rest of their lives.”

He was exactly right. But the reason they talk about it the rest of their lives is because getting into the tournament is an achievement. It has meaning because it isn’t automatic and it isn’t easy. Williams is in the basketball Hall of Fame Fame because he had a remarkable record coaching at four schools, went to 17 NCAA tournaments in 33 years and won a national championship — earning each of those accomplishments.

As it stands now, with the exception of a handful of teams, every Division I team gets the chance to play in its conference tournament. That means, regardless of record, they all have a chance to qualify for — and, in theory, win — the NCAA tournament. Almost every March, there’s a story about a school from a one-bid league rising from near the bottom of the standings to win the conference tournament and get the chance to dance. (“Big Dance,” for those scoring at home, is also trademarked.)

Twenty years ago, I was in the Army locker room just before the seventh-seeded Black Knights’ first round Patriot League Tournament game against second-seeded Lafayette. This is what Coach Pat Harris told his players: “As of this moment fellas, you are nine wins away from being national champions. That’s the way I want you to think starting right now.”

Army came up nine wins short of the title, but Harris was right. That spring, Army needed the same number of wins to claim the title as did eventual champion Michigan State.

Coaches, whether they’re in the ACC, the AAC or the America East, will always favor the idea of more teams making the tournament. Why? They believe it protects jobs. If you play in the postseason, how can you get fired?

Except you can. Ask Dino Gaudio or Tubby Smith — to name two — who not only reached the tournament, but won a game and still got fired.

There is no doubt that the NCAA and its broadcast partners would love nothing more than to foist another week of games involving many teams and dozens of never-ending TV timeouts on the world. Another week of games means more commercials to sell and, undoubtedly, a rise in revenue for the NCAA.

Of course, it would also mean another week on the road for the so-called “student-athletes,” but the NCAA will duck and dodge that question from here to eternity.

Aside from devaluing the regular season, there are less apparent reasons to avoid an everybody-plays format. There are currently four schools that have been part of Division I since its inception — Army, The Citadel, William & Mary and St. Francis-Brooklyn — that have never qualified for the tournament. Their quests to change that status are compelling every winter. Twice in recent years, William & Mary and St. Francis have come within one game of a huge on-campus celebration. Three years ago, when Northwestern moved out of that category, it was one of the best stories of the year.

Giving those four schools an automatic pass to the tournament would take away their the chance to one day feel the joy Northwestern felt on Selection Sunday in 2017.

This is an exceptional situation and we all hope it is a unique one. Regular season schedules will need to be revamped. The exempt tournaments in places like Hawaii, the Bahamas and Mexico will need to go away. Teams should play games that are as geographically convenient as possible — how about Maryland-Georgetown? — and give the players a real Christmas break, not the two or three days that are typical.

Conference play should begin in January, with plans in place to move into a bubble if distance learning is still in effect at most schools. There should also be preparations to hold conference tournaments in a bubble, especially since home court won’t matter in the one-bid conferences if no fans are allowed, as seems likely.

But let’s make sure today’s players someday get to proudly tell their grandkids they played in the NCAA tournament — because their team earned that privilege.