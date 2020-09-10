The visibility was so poor Wednesday that tournament organizers brought in light towers to illuminate the putting green:

Rivals CEO Nathan Hubbard gave us another striking visual Wednesday, one that didn’t include the orange skies.

The tournament, taking place at the Silverado Resort in Napa, is not far from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, part of what one meteorologist is calling the biggest wildfire outbreak in the United States since 1910. And though the nearby wildfire does not pose a danger to the tournament and was 94 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire, it still is throwing off enough smoke and ash to affect conditions at the golf tournament.

As of early Thursday morning, the air quality in Napa was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” per a reading taken by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Conditions for the rest of the day will be determined by the wind direction.

“There may be some improvement in the visibility and air quality later this afternoon behind south-southwesterly winds, but additional fires in Monterey County will allow for additional smoke/haze to filter northward into the Bay Area,” PGA Tour meteorologist Joe Halvorson said in his daily forecast.

Wildfires nearly upended the 2017 Safeway Open. Soon after the tournament’s end that year, the course had to be evacuated and grandstands were destroyed by fire.

PGA Tour pro Cameron Davis, who’s in the field this week, played in last year’s Australian Open in his home country, another tournament that was affected by nearby fires.

“I have grown up with fires being a sad reality of summers and my thoughts are with all affected,” Davis said Wednesday after wearing a mask during his practice round. “Last year’s Aussie Open was probably worse than this. I am basing how bad it is on how much my eyes are stinging. It’s amazing how dark it is though. We couldn’t see the ball for the first six holes this morning and I started my round later than my scheduled Thursday tee time.”