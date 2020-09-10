Nash acknowledged that he had “benefited from White privilege,” adding, “Our society has a lot of ground to make up.”

The two-time NBA MVP went on to suggest that he didn’t think White privilege played a direct role in his hiring by the Nets, but he said, “I think as White people, we have to understand that we are served a privilege and a benefit by the color of our skin in our communities, and that we have a long way to go to find equality and social and racial justice.”

At another point in the media session, which was held via video teleconference, Nash said, “I understand that I did skip the line, in many respects."

He then qualified that assertion by noting that “there are some experiences there that other people just aren’t going to have, because of the type of career and the length of the career I had.”

Nash, 46, retired in 2015 after an 18-year NBA career during which he lead the league in assists five times and earned eight all-star selections. He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, but he is primarily associated with the Phoenix Suns, where he was a teammate for two seasons with Sean Marks, now the Nets’ general manager.

For three of Nash’s seasons with the Suns, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager was Steve Kerr, a White former player who would go on to be hired by the Golden State Warriors despite having no previous NBA coaching experience. Kerr led the Warriors to a championship in his first season, then won two more in short succession, and his name came up more than once on Wednesday.

“I haven’t grinded it out as an assistant coach like many people’s path,” Nash told reporters, “but there’s a precedent for players who have strong careers, who are leaders, thinkers, to get this opportunity, as Steve Kerr and many other people have had, to great success. It’s a unique situation, but I definitely realize that I’m going to need support.”

Among those set to support Nash is Jacque Vaughn, a Black former NBA player who became the Nets’ interim head coach this season after they fired Kenny Atkinson. Vaughn led the undermanned Nets to a respectable showing in the NBA’s Florida bubble, but he was asked to resume his assistant role. Other Black candidates rumored to be in the running for the job, including former NBA head coaches Tyronn Lue and Mark Jackson, were also passed over by Brooklyn.

The Nets ended the truncated NBA regular season with a record of 35-37, but the team went all season without Kevin Durant, a former NBA MVP who tore his Achilles’ tendon while playing for the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, and with star teammate Kyrie Irving limited to 20 games by injuries. With those two expected back at full strength next season, plus a solid supporting cast that gained valuable experience this season, Brooklyn could quickly transform into the kind of contender that helps a rookie coach get off to a fast start.

“If your first job is to coach the New York Knicks, you’re probably not going to succeed,” Dave Leitao, the head coach at DePaul University and an official with an organization called Advancement of Blacks in Sports, told USA Today last week. “If your first job is the Golden State Warriors, you probably are going to succeed. If your first job is coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, you’re probably going to succeed. That’s the message in this and the timing of it is important.

“It’s a hell of an opportunity for Steve Nash, but it continues a systemic divide.”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was more blunt last week in his reaction to the hiring of Nash, telling viewers, “There’s no way around it: This is White privilege.”

“This does not happen for a Black man,” said Smith, who also praised Nash as being widely respected around the NBA. “No experience on any level as a coach, and you get the Brooklyn Nets’ job?”

Declaring Wednesday that he was a “great ally” to the cause of racial justice, Nash said, “I’m not sure that this is an example that purely fits that conversation. But I own it, and I understand why it’s important to talk about it and that we do need diversity and opportunity for African American coaches and staff in all capacities.

“The league was built through African American players and stars that have made this one of the greatest entertainment industries and businesses in sports in the world. So it’s really important that we continue to come together and fight at the league level.”

“It’s interesting, being such a supporter and ally of that need for equality, to be put in the middle of it, in a sense, because it is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Nash added. “But I accept it. I want to be part of the conversation and, frankly, I want to be a part of the change moving forward.”

Marks, who on Wednesday said that he and Nash have “picked each other’s brains for 10-12 years” about a variety of topics, described his new hire as “a little different” than the average first-time head coach.

“I was very fortunate to be on one of the teams with him, so I got an up close and personal relationship with Steve, and it goes back to just watching how he conducted himself, the leader that he was both on and off the court,” said Marks, who has been the Nets’ general manager since 2016. “I think that’s very important. He was certainly a culture driver in those Suns days when I was there.”

“He’s never shied away from a moment, so when you say first-time head coach, we’ve seen that been done before. This guy has never run from anything,” Marks added. “He wants the ball in his hands at the end of games, and his career spoke for itself. He’s made the right decision more times than not, and the experience that he’ll bring here speaks volumes.”

Nash has already bolstered his basketball résumé beyond his experiences as a player, as he has served as the general manager of the Canadian men’s national team and as a player development consultant for the Warriors. In the latter role, he worked directly with Durant, helping further a relationship that undoubtedly was also a factor in his hiring by the Nets.

“I think leading an NBA team for almost two decades is pretty unique,” Nash said Wednesday of what he brings to the table in Brooklyn. “So while I haven’t necessarily learned some of the skills that I’ll definitely seek to understand and learn, as far as the technical aspects of coaching, I was never far from that.”