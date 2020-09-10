In 2019, Brady’s numbers were down across the board. The 43-year-old saw his passing yards, touchdown percentage, traditional quarterback rating and rate of catchable balls thrown decline in recent years but some of the blame could be placed at the feet of his supporting cast. Gronkowski retired. Josh Gordon was ineffective in the six games he played and then was injured and released. Ben Watson was suspended for the first four games of the season and caught just 17 passes for 173 yards in 10 games. N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu combined for 38 receptions, 312 yards and three touchdowns in 15 total games played. Only Julian Edelman was consistent enough to give Brady a reliable target down field. As a result, the Patriots scored 1.6 more points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each target to one of these receivers, per data from TruMedia.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has a host of prolific receiving options. Chris Godwin ranked third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards in 2019. He also caught a career-high nine touchdowns. Mike Evans ranked 13th with 1,157 receiving yards and posted his second straight season with eight touchdown catches. According to Football Outsiders, those two were the second and sixth most valuable receivers of 2019, respectively. Edelman was New England’s highest rated receiver at No. 55.

Tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate also have upside. Howard had a down year in 2019 but the 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end had to deal with quarterback Jameis Winston throwing a league low 70 percent of catchable balls in 2019. Brady posted a career low as well in this regard but was still higher than Winston at 73 percent. Brate hauled in nearly 88 percent of the catchable passes thrown his way last season, his best rate since 2015.

Those four (Godwin, Evans, Howard and Brate) combined to produce 7.8 more points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each target and another year in Arians’s offense plus the presence of Gronkowski could help both tight ends reach another level.

2019 2019 Receivers EPA per game EPA per 100 targets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate 7.8 35.9 New England Patriots New England Patriots Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu 1.6 8.8

“It’s always a tough position in a lot of offenses, from the different things they ask you to do in the position,” Howard told Sports Illustrated. “But here, like coach said, it was kind of a different level taken to it with some of the things we had to learn in the offense. Last year, it took some getting used to. Year two has slowed down for everyone in our room. We’re helping Gronk and trying to make it simple for him — easy ways to get used to the calls. It’s just different things that they ask us to do in this offense at the tight end position that you may not have done in the past. Year two, like I said, is a lot simpler. It makes a lot more sense and now it’s making sense to all of us in the room.”

Arians has another plan to make the most of his depth chart. Tampa Bay’s base offense in 2020 will be “12 personnel,” meaning one running back, two tight ends and two wide outs will be on the field. Arians will also use “13 personnel,” giving Gronkowski, Howard and Brate plenty of opportunities with the football.

The Buccaneers used “12 personnel” 23 percent of the time last season, per Sharp Football Stats, an above-average rate. Jameis Winston produced nine touchdowns to four interceptions in the package (106.3 passer rating) with Howard and Brate. The Patriots only used “12 personnel” 13 percent of the time last season (fifth-lowest) and even less often in 2018 (five percent), Brady and Gronkowski’s last season together in New England. However, Dwayne Allen was Brady’s No. 2 option at tight end that year, arguably a downgrade to both Howard and Brate. This season the overall tight end group for Tampa Bay is projected to be one of the best and deepest in the NFL during the 2020 campaign, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Giving Brady more high-quality tight ends to throw to would appear to be a recipe for success. Since 2017, New England has scored 2.3 points more per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each of Brady’s throws to a tight end, the sixth-highest mark among 41 quarterbacks qualifying for the passer rating title, per data from TruMedia.

“We definitely are going to have opportunities to make plays,” Howard said. “We’ve got a room full of talent, mismatches, guys all over the board. I think coach and Byron [Leftwich] are going to do a great job of just putting us in positions to make plays.”