“Now, it gets interesting. Now I think is the time where it gets really interesting. I know who is where in the draw, I know who I can play, I know who the rest of the guys can play,” Zverev said, pausing before giving a rueful shake of his head. “We see where it goes from here."

AD

AD

Five days later, the men’s event at the U.S. Open has been winnowed to four remaining contenders — No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, Zverev and No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta — and yet not much has changed at all. Djokovic’s absence still looms over the men’s draw, as it introduced the chance for tennis to have a new men’s Grand Slam champion for the first time since 2014.

It also introduced yet another unexpected element to a major tournament already bursting with unexpected elements: pressure.

There is no member of the Big Three left in New York this year — the global pandemic (Rafael Nadal’s reason for sitting out the tournament), knee surgery (Roger Federer’s) and Djokovic’s default made sure of that. The footrace to see who can end up with the most major championships has been put on pause. There is no titan for a young upstart to take down in this weekend’s final. There is, for these four men, no feeling of freedom that comes with being a massive underdog.

AD

AD

There is only the tiniest sliver of opportunity. Miss it, and the remaining quartet is more than welcome to try again later this month at the French Open with Nadal, a 12-time champion in Paris, and a redemption-minded Djokovic prowling the draw.

By next year, the Big Three could contend for major titles again.

Zverev’s keen awareness, even on Sunday, of how the draw might shake out gave the sense that the remaining men knew the enormity of the moment.

“Yeah, it’s different. We’re going to have a new Grand Slam champion, this is the one thing that we know for sure,” Zverev said Wednesday. “We don’t know who it is, but, there are a lot of guys that want it. There are a lot of guys that are hungry for it.”

AD

Perhaps no one feels those hunger pains as acutely as Thiem, though the laser-focused and serious-minded Austrian hasn't let on if that is the case.

AD

Thiem has been to three Grand Slam finals, only to be thwarted every time by either Nadal (twice in France) or Djokovic (in Australia). Thiem, who turned 27 last week, is the favorite not just to win the U.S. Open but also to rise from the current generation-in-waiting and actually break through — winning majors when Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are still around.

Thiem became the first Austrian U.S. Open semifinalist Wednesday with his victory over the Aussie speedster Alex de Minaur.

His prize is a date with Medvedev on Friday, the only semifinalist who has sliced through his section of the draw faster than Thiem. The 24-year-old Russian, last year’s U.S. Open runner-up, hasn’t lost a set yet, looking positively indomitable behind precision serving.

Medvedev has lost just three service games all tournament. He wins 83 percent of the points when his first serve goes in. With no Djokovic waiting on the other side in a championship matchup, Thiem and Medvedev’s semifinal feels more like the title bout.

AD

AD

Thiem owns a 2-1 edge against the Russian, though Medvedev won their only match on outdoor hard court with ease.

“Thiem, very aggressive, tries to take everything with his forehand, goes for it, doesn’t ask questions,” Medvedev said. ” … On hard [court] I think it’s a little bit easier, in a way. But when I say ‘easier,’ he just made final of Australian Open.”

Friday's other semifinal features a matchup between two players who have sidestepped controversy and meltdowns this week. Carreno Busta, 29, advanced Sunday when Djokovic was defaulted and survived a five-set marathon with Denis Shapovalov in the fourth-round.

Zverev, whom most on tour address as “Sascha,” passed his own endurance test of sorts Wednesday, weathering 12 double faults in a match against Borna Coric and a host of extra-match distractions including an argument with the chair umpire and a gripe directed at an on-court reporter whom Zverev said was speaking too loudly.

AD

AD

It will be Zverev's second career Grand Slam semifinal after reaching the same stage at the Australian Open this year, where he lost to Thiem.

On Friday, he will have those memories to overcome, perhaps crowding in alongside the pressure.

“I guess it’s somewhere in the back of the heads of all four remaining players,” Thiem said on ESPN on Wednesday, “but I say to myself — of course there’s no Roger, Rafa, Novak. But there is Daniil, Sascha and Pablo now. … That’s what’s on the mind, and well, once we step on the court, the other three are forgotten anyway.”