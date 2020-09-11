“The biggest thing in training camp is you don’t always get to see the hitting aspect, whether a guy is easy to tackle or whether he’s brought down easy,” Kelce said after the game. “And that was shown today, man. I mean, he is a tough son of a buck. For how tall he is, he’s got the strength of somebody my size. He runs the ball like no one I’ve ever seen at that size. It’s fun to play with. It’s infectious when you see him out there playing his tail off and running his tail off. You want to go out there and block for him and make plays for him as well.”

Edwards-Helaire, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and 207 pounds, was an eye-catching performer last season at LSU playing with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, and he was a first-round choice by the Chiefs in this year’s NFL draft. He has been a popular pick by some prognosticators to be the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year. It was clear when tailback Damien Williams opted out of playing this season that Edwards-Helaire would have a key role in the offense.

AD

AD

Still, it was positive reinforcement for the Chiefs to see the opening-night results.

“He’s been doing it since the day he got here,” Mahomes said. “He’s been working hard. He’s been learning from his mistakes. And he’s been running the ball between the tackles and catching it out of the backfield. I thought the offensive line did a great job of giving him holes to run through, and he hit it every single time. He’s going to keep getting better. It’s another weapon that I kind of have in this offense. And we’re going to do whatever we can to keep moving the ball and score touchdowns.”

It was apparent from his workload during the opener that Edwards-Helaire already has earned the trust of Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.