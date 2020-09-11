Normally, this would be around the time when fans, players and boosters from the Damascus High football game file in, sweaty, hoarse and ready to celebrate. All corners of the restaurant would be crowded, with employees lucky to leave before midnight.

After the novel coronavirus pandemic wiped out football season in the D.C. area, popular community gathering places in football-hungry towns, such as the Hornet’s Nest Grille in Damascus, have adjusted to calmer environments on Friday nights.

“It’s just different,” server Kalyn Hunt said. “There’s not as much excitement. That’s kind of disappointing, but we’re all doing what we can to make it not sad.”

Damascus, maybe more than any other local town, lives for football. Its high school has won 11 state championships — all since 1980 — putting it one shy of the leader in Maryland. Four of those state titles came in the past five years, including a blowout victory over Linganore in last season’s 3A final.

Children learn about the football program’s history and fundamentals playing for the town’s local youth league. Some stores shut down during football games. Fans pack the bleachers, and some have season seats, marked off by blankets. While most Montgomery County schools hold their graduations in Washington, Damascus has its ceremony on its football field — a place of pride.

With all of that fanfare, residents need a go-to spot to hang out before and after games. That has become the Hornet’s Nest Grille on Main Street, about a mile away from the school. The name is a reference to Damascus High’s nickname, the Swarmin’ Hornets, and the owners hung Damascus jerseys, team photos and other green-and-gold gear on the walls.

On a normal Friday during football season, Damascus residents trickle in around 3 p.m., after school lets out, and the restaurant grows busier around 4 for pregame happy hour. There’s a dinner rush around 6, but on Fridays, employees’ minds are on the throng that will arrive after the Swarmin’ Hornets’ latest win. The staff tracks the status of the game by texting people in attendance, gauging when fans will appear — sometimes a bit early when Damascus is blowing out an opponent. The restaurant lists its closing time as 10 p.m. on Fridays during the season, but it stays open as late as it needs to serve customers.

In past years, social distancing would be frowned upon in the dining room that seats about 80.

There are roughly 15,000 residents in Damascus, which means plenty of familiarity. Patrons grab beers and wander to tables to greet their friends. There’s a bar with 15 seats and typically another swarm of people standing behind them. Some people are cramped next to windows and walls without much breathing room. Employees rearrange tables to fit large groups, and when the football players enter, they would pack a few tables together in the middle of the restaurant.

During prime hours there’s a 50-minute wait for a seat, and even when it gets cold deeper into the fall, customers settle for the outside patio and brave it. After away games against county foes, fans still make it back to the Hornet’s Nest Grille for sushi nachos or chicken wings — and an impromptu party.

Laughter and yelling drown out the sound of pop music playing over the speakers. The smell of burgers, prime rib and the crisp autumn air consumes the restaurant. The floor is predictably sticky. Almost everyone wears the school colors.

“After a game, everyone is really hype because usually we win,” Damascus linebacker Malek Sabri said. “Everyone is happy. It makes the vibe so much better. It’s really cool because you see how much your town supports you.”

As the Swamin’ Hornets kept winning, more and more fans showed up at the Hornet’s Nest Grille, which opened in March 2016. When Damascus broke a Maryland record in October 2018 with its 51st consecutive win, there was a large gathering at the restaurant, with customers tracking in water and mud after a rainy night.

It’s always popular during the postseason. Last year, after Damascus secured a signature win over defending state champion Franklin at home in the quarterfinals, fans let out a sigh of relief with beer and greasy food.

“We like the family atmosphere,” said Jackie Butt, who has lived in Damascus for more than 40 years. “Everybody knows us, so we know everybody.”

Sept. 4 was supposed to be the Swarmin’ Hornets’ season opener at Rockville. For the Hornet’s Nest Grille, it should have been the first of many busy Friday nights throughout the fall. While managers say the restaurant received a similar amount of business as it would have during a season, the scene was different from usual.

The restaurant can hold only 50 percent capacity, per state rules, so the seven tables inside were pressed against walls to create a running lane through the middle of the dining room. Bags and receipts from takeout orders piled on two tables in the front of the restaurant, which had a 15-minute wait for a seat. Most of the restaurant’s service came via carryout. There were no hosts.

In honor of what would have been the season’s first game, the Hornet’s Nest Grille held a spirit night, meaning customers were encouraged to wear green and gold. It was the restaurant’s way of creating excitement on a day residents would have been hugging, high-fiving and grinning elbow-to-elbow in a normal year.