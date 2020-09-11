This development jeopardizes the Tigers’ American Athletic Conference opener against Houston on Sept. 18. The Tigers have already had two games canceled due to their opponents’ postponing fall sports seasons. Memphis was slated to play Purdue on Sept. 12 and UT-Martin on Nov. 21, but the Big Ten and Ohio Valley Conferences, respectively, made the decision to delay fall sports.

In its statement, Memphis Athletics said that “a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program tested positive for COVID-19” and the tests and contact tracing “dictate that a significant number of individuals enter quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“Due to these circumstances, the football team has paused all practice and group activities and will unfortunately not be able to participate in today’s Unity Walk hosted by the University of Memphis,” the statement continued. “There are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff affected are being closely monitored.

“More detail, including the status of the game against the University of Houston scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, will be provided early next week after consulting with the AAC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.”

In a since-deleted tweet, senior starting defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson said there was neither a party, nor a bus involved after Saturday’s victory.

“Nobody Had A Party Nor Was On A Party Bus!!” Goodson tweeted. “Arkansas St needs to be the ones Tested We’ve been doing what we’re supposed to do, all this came after we played them."

Memphis players were tested three times before Saturday’s game and on Sunday, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The AAC has been steadfast in its attempt to carry out a fall college football season but it hasn’t been without pitfalls.

Navy, which finished the 2019 season 11-2, opened its 2020 campaign Monday with an embarrassing 55-3 loss to BYU. Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo took “1,000 percent” of the blame because he opted to instill strict safety measures to prevent his program from spreading the coronavirus. Those measures included no tackling during preseason practices, and the results showed.

That convinced Temple Coach Rod Carey to postpone the Owls’ season opener against the Midshipmen from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10.

“We saw this coming,” Carey said Tuesday. “We saw this coming with the things that we have to do and haven’t been able to in practice. We saw this coming three, four weeks ago. That’s why I put these wheels in motion to move this back, buy us some time, get a planned pause here, kind of re-bubble ourselves, if you will, because we’re not ready yet.

“I think you saw that [Monday] with Navy as well. I’m not indicting anybody at Navy or anything like that. I think that everyone has these restrictions and what we’re trying to avoid is, first off our team has to be safe to play. I’m not just talking about covid. I’m talking about football safe, and you have to practice football to be able to do that. So that’s where we are and that’s what we saw coming."