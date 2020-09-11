“I was definitely hating a little bit,” Josh said. “Then I thought about it, you know what, let’s take over Kentucky. She’ll Take over her part of Kentucky and I’ll take over my part of Kentucky and [we’ll] just run the whole state. That was really my motive.”

Sibling rivalries are often what Allen described as love-hate, especially when they are young, and the two come from a competitive, athletic family. The two are closer than ever now that both are older and professional athletes, though Hines-Allen is still setting the tone. She won a championship last summer and is now in the running to be named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player in her third season as her 16.7 points per game ranks No. 9 in the league and 8.7 rebounds ranks No. 5. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was recently named a captain of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Josh prefers to call it Myisha’s breakout season as opposed to most improved because he’s seen this before, but the WNBA portion of her breakout truly began in South Korea last winter. Hines-Allen was headed over to play offseason ball, but still had reservations as she’d heard some horror stories from other players.

The transition was anything but easy as Hines-Allen had never been in that type of situation as a member of Bucheon KEB Hana Bank. She almost didn’t make it through the first month and a half as life was nothing but basketball 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The basketball complex housed everything, so they lived, ate and worked out in the same facility. Lifting weights everyday. Practices three to four times a day. This was all foreign, literally, to the then 23-year-old.

The environment was grueling physically and that doesn’t include the biggest issue of culture shock. Players had to bow to coaches and ask permission to leave the campus. The youngest in the room was required to bow and greet the oldest. Having your hands in your pockets is a big no-no. Hines-Allen was unsure about it all before some late night conversations with Mystics teammate Ariel Atkins helped get her mind right. She began meditating 20-30 minutes a day on her balcony and vocalizing why she was there and what she was thankful for. Hines-Allen focused on her breathing and reminded herself that she was living an opportunity that basketball players around the world would love to have.

Once Hines-Allen was in a good mental space, the basketball growth followed.

“I promise you, that was the best basketball I’ve played in my entire life,” Hines-Allen said. “Like, ever since I picked up [a] basketball. I knew that coming into this season, once we found out we would have a bubble, I was like, this is perfect. It’s South Korea all over again. I’ll be just focused on basketball. There’s no outside distractions. It’s legit just basketball for me.”

The focus in South Korea was on her post moves and conditioning as the club used her primarily down low. The improved footwork has been obvious during the WNBA season as she’s created space with a variety of fade-aways, step-backs and up-and-under moves. Hines-Allen also improved her ball-handling and three-point shooting (40.4 percent) to become a threat from every area of the floor. She’s still an undersized power forward at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, but the array of skills and quickness has given her something to go to against any opponent.

The league was put on notice when she dropped 24 points and 10 rebounds on opening night. Then there was the career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds against the Wings less than a month later. With the season on the line and the Mystics needing a win to move into a tie for the final playoff spot on Thursday, Hines-Allen poured in 30 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers with under 90 seconds left to ultimately win the game.

All of this is from someone who averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes last season. No other player in the league has made such statistical jumps, though Sun forward Brionna Jones, Dream wing Betnijah Laney are Sky wing Kahleah Copper are also in the running for Most Improved.

Mystics General Manager/Coach Mike Thibault had been campaigning for Hines-Allen for the award, but he took it to another level after her spectacular performance Thursday.

“I think the conversation should change to whether she should be considered an All-League player this summer,” Thibault said. “I’m dead serious about that because she has stepped up against the biggest and best teams and matched them toe-to-toe and outplayed a bunch of them.

“You’re talking about somebody who’s an undersized post player who’s learned to be a ball-handler, a three-point shooter, a post-up player. That’s pretty versatile to do all of those things in the course of a year. … It was hard for her to sit last year behind all those great players. She was relishing the opportunity to get minutes this summer and prove that she can be a factor for us in the future.”

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve let out a flustered shrug after Hines-Allen went for 26 points and nine rebounds in a win against her team Tuesday, “Hines-Allen’s had a hell of a year. She did it to us today.”

The role for Hines-Allen this season has been clear from early on: The Mystics needed to her be one of the top scoring options without Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders. That has only expanded throughout the season, but she didn’t have a full grasp of those expectations. Hines-Allen features one of the most upbeat personalities on the team and always seems to have a smile on her face, but there remains a healthy amount of paranoia about the future. She loves to win and the Mystics are expected to be a title contender in 2021, but her role will change when Delle Donne, Charles and Sanders return. Hines-Allen knew she should play the best basketball of her career, but this has still been a bit of a surprise.

“Wow, like, I'm capable of doing it,” Hines-Allen said. “It's one thing just to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I can play in this league.’ But to actually compete and play in the league, it's like surreal to me.

“It would be an honor to win that award. It just shows for me and I think for a lot of players that … everyone’s timing is different … Just be patient. Wait your turn. It may not be your turn this year, next year or whatever the case may be, but if you continue to get better, then people are going to see what you were doing when the lights weren’t on and you weren’t playing.”

The Mystics wrap up the regular season with two games this weekend that will determine if the defending champs make the postseason. Coincidentally, Hines-Allen is on the verge of locking up the award and finishing her season on the same weekend that Josh begins his as the NFL has returned to the field. She may watch him a little, but she’s not a fan of football at all. That may have begun when she was the only girl on the Pop Warner team with her two brothers. The two disagree on how long she lasted, but it took one hit for her to decide that was it.

“I wish I was the one that hit her,” Allen jokingly muttered in true little-brother form.

Years later, the sibling rivalry still bubbles and Myisha is still setting the tone to a degree. Josh was the higher draft pick, but now he needs a championship ring. Both had interviews set up at the same time, recently, when big sister called to straighten things out. The two disagree, again, on how the agreement was reached, but Myisha got the original time and Josh pushed back a half hour.

“Had to big-sister him right quick,” Myisha said.

“She was kind of mean, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Josh, describing his big sister growing up. “I love her to death. I love her to death. I love her to death. She’s not mean no more.”

The rest of the WNBA may see it another way as it has now found out just how mean the typically effervescent Hines-Allen can be.