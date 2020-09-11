“Basically this is our season,” Mitchell said. “This is our push for the playoffs. We’ve got to win this game.”

The Mystics trailed 45-39 at halftime, struggling offensively outside of Hines-Allen. Washington was plagued by allowing too many offensive rebounds and a cold shooting stretch late in the half. As the Mystics missed, Los Angeles was able to get out in transition and convert a couple of and-one baskets. The Sparks used an 11-0 run just before halftime to give themselves a cushion.

“Its’ win or go home right now,” Hines-Allen said. “We let the game with Dallas slip by us. We’re playing with a sense of urgency, that’s really what it is. Not desperate, just a sense of urgency to do everything we need to do in the 40 minutes.”

The Mystics’ comeback was further proof of this team’s inability to make things simple during the two months in the WNBA’s bubble. In fact, nothing was simple even before they got into the bubble, with four key players not with the team.

Once games started, Aerial Powers, their top scorer, was lost for the season with a hamstring injury. Meesseman, the 2019 Finals MVP, missed time, and Essence Carson, an expected key contributor off the bench, underperformed and is no longer with the team. The Mystics believed they found a diamond in the rough in Stella Johnson, but the rookie is out because of a left ankle injury and is unlikely to return.

With all that, the Mystics slogged through a stretch of 12 losses in 13 games.

Still, the defending champions tied the Wings for the final playoff spot with the win against the Sparks.

The Mystics have been fairly even-keeled about the situation, but forward Tianna Hawkins admitted to keeping an eye on the Wings, who lost Wednesday night. Hawkins was a late scratch Thursday with an ankle injury, leaving Washington without a key bench contributor.

“Of course, we look at them because they’re in our spot. We’re human,” Hawkins said. “Our main focus is to control on what we can control and just take care of our business and not have to rely solely on Dallas.”

Washington has been in win-or-go-home mode for more than a week and was 2-2 in its previous four games. An overtime loss to Dallas on Sunday, a setback Coach Mike Thibault called a gut punch, was the only thing keeping the Mystics out of the No. 8 spot entering play Thursday.

Thibault said he hasn’t had to discuss the scenario with his team — the players know what’s at stake. The focus has been on the details of what they need to do on the floor. The WNBA’s all-time winningest coach doesn’t often deliver rah-rah speeches.

“Obviously, there’s a lot riding on the line, but there’s been a lot on the line for several games now,” Thibault said. “These guys have fully understood that from the day we started the season. There are some things that you can control and some things you can’t control. I’ve always stressed to them: Let’s go control the things we can control.

“These are adult players who don’t need a lot of that extra stuff. They know what every game has in store for them and what the stakes are.”