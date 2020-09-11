So what is in store in the 2020s for the SEC? Thanks to the pandemic, everyone will play 10 league games this fall. For the schools accustomed to scheduling three or four lightweights outside the SEC and hoping to get into the barn at 7-5 or 6-6, it could be quite disconcerting to realize that’s a ticket to go 3-7 or 4-6.

But for the powerhouses? It could just be another year of nudging things back to normal, especially in the SEC East.

Georgia is rolling, and there’s a sense order could further be restored in that half of the league if Florida and Tennessee can get back to something resembling their preteens selves. The Gators, fresh off a pair of 10-win seasons, might have already done it. Tennessee, coming off an 8-5 season, is trending in the right direction.

If Florida and Tennessee win more in the ‘20s, somebody is bound to lose more. And the rest of the SEC East might end up paying the price.

As for the West, Alabama can’t win much more than it did in the last decade, LSU was consistently strong (and occasionally excellent) and Auburn and Texas A&M both averaged eight-plus wins (while Mississippi State nearly did).

Do those roles remain roughly the same? Perhaps, but intrigue and impatience both spring eternal in the league where it just means more. Trying to predict the wacky subplots is a fool’s errand.

But a big-picture guess is slightly more reasonable, and that’s what this series is about. The current state of the program matters some, but every program has its built-in advantages and disadvantages, which provide some help in sizing up how each team will do relative to its performance over both of the last two decades.

Note: *Not an SEC member for part or all of the decade

Alabama

2000s: 79-48 (46-34)

2010s: 124-15 (69-11)

2020s prediction: In between

Assuming Nick Saban doesn’t stay on the sideline until he’s 79, someone else will be Crimson Tide’s head coach at the end of the decade. And no matter who that someone else is, it’s going to be hard for him to win nearly 12.5 games a year overall and average almost seven SEC wins a season. If that isn’t an impossible standard, it’s close.

Arkansas

2000s: 71-54 (37-43)

2010s: 58-67 (25-55)

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

Arkansas opened the teens with back-to-back 10-win seasons and closed it out with consecutive 10-loss seasons. Not a lot of good things have happened for the Hogs since Bobby Petrino’s ill-fated motorcycle ride in 2012, and the they bring a 19-game conference losing streak into a 2020 season that features nothing but SEC games. Not ideal. Arkansas wouldn’t be a great candidate for a rapid turnaround even in a more manageable division. In the SEC West, the climb back to respectability is going to take awhile.

Auburn

2000s: 88-39 (52-28)

2010s: 87-45 (45-35)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Tigers have experienced exactly two losing seasons in the last 20 years, but their wildly divergent expectations-vs.-outcome scenarios in so many seasons make it feel like things have oscillated even more. The point is, Auburn wins, and it wastes no time shaking things up when it doesn’t (five of the Tigers’ last eight .500 or worse seasons resulted in coaching changes, and two of the remaining three were posted by first-year bosses). The Tigers should have a decent shot at nosing over the nine-win-a-year plateau over the next decade.

Florida

2000s: 100-30 (61-19)

2010s: 81-46 (48-32)

2020s prediction: In between

Will the Gators sustain their fine start under Dan Mullen (21-5 in two years)? Possibly. They will have to deal with an every-bit-as-loaded Georgia program for the foreseeable future, and trying to match a stretch with the tail end of the Steve Spurrier years and Urban Meyer’s two-title peak in Gainesville will not be easy. Nonetheless, Florida should be better in aggregate than it was in the uneven teens, so here’s guessing its win total in the ‘20s is somewhere in the 90s.

Georgia

2000s: 98-31 (55-25)

2010s: 100-36 (58-22)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Bulldogs have averaged 12 victories a season over the last three years, and coach Kirby Smart is just 44 years old. Georgia has 13 years of at least 10 wins in the last 18 seasons, and just one losing record in that stretch. Given the high floor, the potential for coaching stability and the access to talent, the Bulldogs might be poised to be the SEC’s best program of the 2020s (though how long Saban continues to collect titles in Tuscaloosa will have an impact on that competition).

Kentucky

2000s: 50-70 (20-60)

2010s: 57-68 (24-56)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The best thing going for the Wildcats is there isn’t a hole to climb out of. They’ve won 32 games over the last four seasons, the sort of performance that would elicit grumbling in some SEC precincts but closes in on statue territory in Lexington if a coach can keep it up. Should Mark Stoops’ team keep up its recent pace in the near term, it will take a nosedive for Kentucky not to do at least a little better than it has earlier in the century. The effectiveness in recruiting, particularly across the river in Ohio, suggests the Wildcats have some solidly stable seasons to enjoy in the next few years.

LSU

2000s: 99-31 (55-25)

2010s: 103-28 (58-22)

2020s prediction: In between

This is a tough one. For one, there isn’t a wide gap between the first two decades. Also, the Tigers have gone 8-5 in their “bad” seasons this century, doing so in 2002, 2008 and 2014. They’re due for another one this fall, what with the talent exodus (including opt-outs), but you would hope fans would be forgiving of an unremarkable season after last year’s string of bludgeonings. In all, the guess here is for roughly the same outcomes — a season or two good enough to collect a national title, and a lot of top-10 finishes sprinkled in as well.

Mississippi

2000s: 63-58 (33-47)

2010s: 60-64 (26-54)

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

So much happened during the five years of the Hugh Freeze era and the Rebels were still under .500 for the teens. Maybe Lane Kiffin provides an early-decade turnaround; his teams have finished with winning records in seven out of eight of his full seasons as a college coach. But it’s still the SEC West, and the Rebels posted winning records in league play just twice even while Freeze was drawing attention from NCAA investigators. The best thing that could happen to the Rebels? A Manning comes along to save the day. Lightning could strike three times.

Mississippi State

2000s: 42-76 (20-60)

2010s: 79-51 (37-43)

2020s prediction: In between

It’s dumb to underestimate Mike Leach, but it’s every bit as foolish to underappreciate what Dan Mullen accomplished in Stark Vegas. Dak Prescott played a part, too, but to toss up a 10-3 and three 9-4s in an eight-year span while dealing with Alabama’s unrelenting juggernaut, a perennial contender in LSU and Heisman winners at both Auburn (Cam Newton) and Texas A&M (Johnny Manziel) in that span warrants a tip of the hat. The Bulldogs should be good and will not be boring so long as Leach is around, but doing much better than 7.9 wins a year is a reach.

Missouri

2000s: 70-54 (38-42)*

2010s: 76-52 (41-40)

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

Those SEC titles in 2013 and 2014 were nice, but the Tigers are just 30-32 over the last five years. It’s not an encouraging direction, and if Kentucky is going to be capable for at least a little while, Tennessee is getting better, Florida’s finally done sputtering and Georgia is Georgia, there isn’t much room for Missouri to climb. It will be curious to see how new coach Eli Drinkwitz, who spent only one season at Appalachian State before snaring a pay hike, fares in building and maintaining a program.

South Carolina

2000s: 68-54 (37-43)

2010s: 78-51 (42-38)

2020s prediction: In between

South Carolina has sort of the same problems Missouri does; if other teams in its division are going to be better than they’ve been, it can’t help the Gamecocks. Consider: South Carolina was 5-5 in the teens against Florida after going 1-17 against the Gators from 1992 to 2009. It was 6-4 last decade against Tennessee, 3-15 in prior SEC games against the Volunteers. And the Gamecocks split 10 games against Georgia after going 5-13 from ’92 to ’09. Matching any of those marks from the 2010s will be a challenge. It’s not unthinkable that South Carolina settles in again as a team tethered within a game of .500 in most seasons. Outside of the three consecutive 11-2s under Spurrier (2011-13), that’s what they’ve largely been for the last 20 years.

Tennessee

2000s: 83-44 (51-29)

2010s: 63-62 (26-54)

2020s prediction: In between

Tennessee has far too much going for it to be a .500 program for a decade. At the same time, Alabama, Florida and Georgia have a lot going for them, too. The Volunteers are the only team that has to face all three of them every year and they were 3-27 against them in the Teens. Tennessee should be encouraged by the six-game winning streak to close out 2019, and it seems to be on the right track. But there’s still a gap between it and the top of the SEC, and there isn’t a lot of margin for error to become an annual nine-win team if that gap doesn’t narrow.

Texas A&M

2000s: 63-59 (36-44)*

2010s: 84-46 (44-37)*

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

For the money Jimbo Fisher is going to collect, the Aggies better clock in at 8.5 wins a year this decade. Even in the tough neighborhood that is the SEC West, Texas A&M’s commitment to the sport and proximity to talent are advantageous.

Vanderbilt

2000s: 34-83 (13-67)

2010s: 53-72 (22-58)

2020s prediction: In between

The Commodores won five-plus games in six seasons in the teens, doubling their total of three in the aughts. They had a pair of coaches make multiple bowl appearances in the last decade, and while Vanderbilt isn’t headed to the SEC title game anytime soon, it’s proved it isn’t doomed to be a hapless doormat. Of course, the league’s lone private school will be hard-pressed to match its 24-15 run in three years under James Franklin from 2011 to 2013 anytime soon, either.