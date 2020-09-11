But Melbourne, for Azarenka, had always been different. Its bright blue hard courts had nurtured her game, flattening bounce and spin in a way that allowed her powerful groundstrokes to crack with the force and precision of a whip. It was the site of her two crowning achievements in tennis, her back-to-back major championships in 2012 and 2013. She hadn’t lost in the first week at Melbourne since 2008.

But upon her return, even her haven brought disappointment. She lost her first-round match in a tough three sets to an opponent ranked outside the top 100. After the loss, longtime tennis reporter Bill Simons asked about the source of her strength.

Azarenka stared for a beat, then pinched the bridge of her nose and pressed on her closed eyes to stanch a coming flow of tears. Twenty-nine seconds of silence followed before she spoke.

“I’ve been through a lot of things, you know, in my life, and sometimes I wonder why I go through them,” she said, wiping her face. “But I think they’re going to make me stronger. I want to believe that. And I’m going to work hard for it. Sometimes, I just need a little time and patience, and a little support.”

On Saturday in New York, less than two years after that moment in Melbourne and considerations of retirement as recently as this year, Azarenka, 31, will play for her third major championship at the U.S. Open.

Standing in her way will be Japan's Naomi Osaka, 22, also searching for her third Grand Slam title.

The two players emerged from a women’s field, frivolously fretted over for being too soft after six players ranked in the top 10 opted out, to create a most compelling final. Their matchup will be power-packed, Osaka’s dictating offense against Azarenka’s blasting returns.

Together, they tell individual tales of evolution, of growth both early in a career for Osaka, and relatably late for Azarenka.

Much of Osaka’s personal progression has played out in the public eye. A shy newcomer in 2018, her introductory image to most sports fans was that of a teary-eyed young woman holding a trophy aloft while forcing a smile after her controversial U.S. Open title won against her hero, Serena Williams. In the years since, Osaka not only cemented her staying power on tour by winning the Australian Open in 2019 and seizing the world No. 1 ranking, she became a bona fide celebrity.

This summer, she turned into an activist, protesting police brutality in Minneapolis and prompting the Western & Southern Open to pause play for a day after NBA players sparked a cross-league movement by refusing to participate in playoff games.

At the U.S. Open, she has used her excellent serve and the near unparalleled pace and power in her groundstrokes to roll through the draw all while spreading messages of social justice. Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and whose father is Haitian, wears masks that include names of victims of police brutality and racial injustice in interviews in part to spread awareness to the vast audience following her overseas.

“For me, I feel like I'm just doing what I'm emotionally capable to do,” Osaka said Thursday. “I felt like this was right for me at the time. I felt like this is what should be done."

Azarenka's evolution has been much more shrouded.

The Belarusian blasted her way into the U.S. Open final Thursday night by beating Williams seven years after she lost to the American in back-to-back finals in New York. She got there, she said, in part because she is enjoying tennis for the first time since she turned pro in 2005.

She credits her new mind-set to the many losses she suffered after returning to the tour. They chipped away at Azarenka’s ego, the pride that used to leave her despondent for days after losses.

Now, she works not to be positive all the time, but to simply avoid being negative. Azarenka looked out of her early in her semifinal against Williams, dropping the first set, 6-1. But she started the second set shadowboxing by across the baseline between points. Williams couldn’t match her energy.

“When you're coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player in the world, sometimes you can start to think you're invincible and that you're better than everybody, and it's not true. So the ego starts to grow. It's very hurtful when it gets damaged,” Azarenka said.

“Instead of getting the ego damaged, I tried to remove that and learn from my mistakes of that ego, and realizing, maturing, that being a tennis player doesn't make you better or worse than anybody else, that you're still human, and all you can do is try to be the best version of yourself and keep improving. I try to put that aside — but not when I play card games. It's still so big."

The U.S. Open is Azarenka's 50th major — she's one of just nine active players who have reached that milestone — and after the tournament she will be ranked in the top 15 for the first time since January 2017.

She carries an 11-match winning streak into the final against Osaka, a far cry from her low point in Melbourne. But much in Azarenka’s life has changed since then.

“I started taking more responsibility for what I do, for what happens to me, and responsibility of how I’m going to react to situations. That helped me grow. That helped me become a better person that I am today,” she said. “That shows on the tennis court, too.”