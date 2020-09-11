Fuller was slated to start in his return to Washington, which drafted him in the third round out of Virginia Tech in 2016 before trading him to Kansas City as part of the deal for quarterback Alex Smith. After missing on receiver Amari Cooper, Fuller became the team’s main offseason acquisition, signing a four-year, $40 million contract. Fuller’s likely absence means Washington’s cornerback pairing will be fellow free agent signee Ronald Darby, along with Fabian Moreau. Jimmy Moreland will step into the slot role in subpackages.
The Eagles will test Washington’s secondary. Despite veteran Alshon Jeffrey’s absence, the Eagles still boast capable pass-catchers in DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and rookie Jalen Reagor, who looks to be active despite some fear he might not play due to a shoulder injury.
Elsewhere for Washington, linebacker Thomas Davis (calf) was ruled out while offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (calf) is considered questionable. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (concussion) came off the injury report.
