Most pundits expect the winning will have to wait for next year. Here’s a look at what they’re saying about Rivera’s team ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Eagles:

The site’s forecast model gives Washington an 11 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 6 percent chance to win the division. The team’s average simulated record is 5-11, tied for worst in the league.

Based on 30,000 season simulations, Football Outsiders gives Washington a 14 percent chance to make the playoffs, which is the lowest of any team in the league. The site also says Washington has the best chance (12.3 percent) of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

In a simulation of every game this season using the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), the Redskins started 0-5 en route to a 4-12 finish. Washington ranks 31st in ESPN’s power rankings. Bill Barnwell makes the case for every team to make Super Bowl LV and Washington’s involves its defensive line dominating enough to make up for a lackluster offense. John Keim’s bold prediction is that Chase Young breaks the NFL’s rookie sack record of 14.5, which was set by Jevon Kearse in 1999.

Washington is 29th in the site’s preseason power rankings. Danny Kelly doesn’t expect big things from an offense that ranked last in 2019 in points per game, but he says “it will be fun to watch quarterback Dwayne Haskins continue to develop while distributing the ball to ascending superstar Terry McLaurin and the team’s young, exciting skill group.” Young received five of seven votes as the projected defensive rookie of the year, while quarterback Alex Smith is Nora Princiotti’s pick for comeback player of the year.

Ron Rivera is Mike Jones’s preseason pick for coach of the year, while Young receives five of seven votes for defensive rookie of the year.

None of the MMQB’s eight experts pick Washington to make the playoffs, though Young receives five votes for defensive rookie of the year and Smith is a favorite to win comeback player of the year.

John Breech predicts Washington will finish 4-12, one game ahead of the New York Giants in the division.

All six experts pick Young to win defensive rookie of the year.

Steven Ruiz picks Washington and the Giants to finish tied in the basement of the NFC East at 3-13.

Washington didn’t receive a single vote to make the playoffs from a panel of 46 editors and writers, nor was it one of the 15 teams to receive at least one vote to be a “pleasant surprise” in 2020. Young is the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year, while defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio received a vote to be the first coach fired. Washington is 31st in Sheil Kapadia’s preseason power rankings and projected to finish 4-12.

The 12 contributors to Washington’s SB Nation site predict WFT will finish anywhere from 3-13 to 8-8. McLaurin is the favorite to be Washington’s best offensive player.

“Washington doesn’t have a team name or a chance to be all that competitive in the division with Ron Rivera revamping the defense and Dwayne Haskins adjusting to a new offense,” writes Vinnie Iyer, who predicts WFT will finish 3-13.

The Washington Football Talk podcast trio of JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey all predict Dwayne Haskins will throw more than 17 touchdowns and Young will finish with more than eight sacks. Finlay predicts a 5-11 final record, Tischler says 7-9 and Hailey, bullish on Rivera, sees a surprising 8-8 year.

Washington is 31st in Mark Maske’s preseason power rankings.