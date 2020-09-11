Washington retired Mitchell’s No. 49 in June and renamed FedEx Field’s lower seating bowl in his honor, replacing what was previously called the George Preston Marshall Level. Mitchell is just the second player in Washington history to have his number officially retired, joining Sammy Baugh’s No. 33.

The patches will compliment a new, yet familiar look for the Washington Football Team.

When the team announced in July it would retire the “Redskins” nickname and logo, a primary concern among fans base was whether the familiar burgundy and gold color scheme would be retained.

The choice of Washington Football Team as a temporary name assuaged those concerns. Washington VP of digital marketing and programming Marcus Stephenson said in August that the team plans to keep burgundy and gold when it unveils its permanent name, but has not ruled out changing its colors, given that the rebrand is still in the early stages.

Until the rebrand is complete, fans will notice some differences in the team’s look.

The most noticeable change is the absence of the logo and stripes was used on the team’s helmets from 1972 through 2019, which were replaced with gold numbers on both sides of the helmet. Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the only NFL teams sporting numbers on the sides of their helmets.

Some of the initial renderings provided by the team didn’t match the jerseys that will be worn on the field when the team hosts the Eagles Sunday. Those renderings depicted uniforms with no numbers on the sleeves or shoulders, sleeves with one stripe compared to the normal two stripes and pants with three stripes as opposed to their standard two. Other team renderings, however, were more accurate.

The jerseys are almost exactly the same as the previous design aside from the commemorative Mitchell patch. Out is the name “Redskins” on the chest plate. In is “Washington,” which will be gold on the burgundy jersey as opposed to the white script on the previous iterations.

The team will continue to wear burgundy and white pants with the same striping patterns. Safety Landon Collins has worn cutoff gold pants in training camp practices this summer but that color will not be in the rotation this season.

A team spokesman said Washington will wear its 1930s throwback uniforms once this season, as it has since 2012, this time without the old logo on the sleeves.

Players will also wear the names of victims of systemic racism or police brutality along with messages supporting racial equality on the back bumper of their helmets.