The pandemic, which led four Irish opponents to shelve their fall seasons, ultimately pushed Notre Dame to play a 10-game ACC schedule (along with a home game against South Florida).

AD

The Irish will be eligible for all-conference honors for the first time.

They will have a chance to play in the ACC title game if they finish in the top two of the 15-team league.

AD

And there will be a conference logo on the Notre Dame Stadium field for a half-dozen (scheduled) games, the sort of sight to inspire a few double takes.

Notre Dame still has little desire to become bound to a single league for football, which is understandable. It has long-running series (Navy, Southern California and Stanford) and the ability the schedule high-profile home-and-homes (Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M are all due to visit before the end of the decade).

AD

That circumstances that have forced Notre Dame to temporarily alter course — visibly, starting Saturday afternoon — are an apt reminder of just weird this season is going to be, assuming it can be completed.

Crowning the Canes?

Let’s not go that far. Nonetheless, there was a lot to like about Miami’s 31-14 defeat of UAB on Thursday night.

AD

The Hurricanes rumbled for 337 rushing yards, their most since steamrolling Virginia Tech for 364 yards on the ground in 2014 and their second most since entering the ACC in 2004. They didn’t do it against a pushover, either; the Blazers returned much of a defense that ranked 20th against the run (118.2 yards a game) a year ago.

AD

They forced UAB to punt on 11 of 13 possessions, and the Blazers managed only one drive of more than 35 yards.

Graduate transfer D’Eriq King, last seen wisely fleeing Houston a third of the way into a 4-8 season that may not have ended up much better even if he remained, was more than capable running Miami’s up-tempo offense. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for 83 yards and another score.

But the best thing for Manny Diaz’s team was how engaged it was, especially in an impressive second half. The Hurricanes were erratic in Diaz’s first season as head coach. One game shouldn’t remove all skepticism coming off a 6-7 season, but the steadiness displayed was an encouraging sign.

Five with the most at stake in Week 2

1. Florida State. And Mike Norvell, in particular. It’s been a bumpy 12 months for the Seminoles, from firing Willie Taggart in the middle of what was to become a second consecutive losing season to Norvell having what would generously be described as a couple communication issues with his team since the pandemic hit. Pummeling Georgia Tech wouldn’t fix everything, but a good start would be welcome.

AD

AD

2. Iowa State (and UL Lafayette). Quite possibly the best game of the day will be in Ames, where Iowa State is coming off three consecutive bowl trips and has a tested quarterback in Brock Purdy. However, the visiting Ragin Cajuns went 11-3 last year and should be one of the Sun Belt’s top teams again in 2020.

3. Kansas State. In another portion of the Big 12-Sun Belt Challenge, K-State (8-5 in 2019) opens against an Arkansas State team that played last week. The Red Wolves have posted nine consecutive winning seasons and hung around well into the third quarter at Memphis. Might be worth a peek just to see if the Wildcats have some trouble shaking off the rust.

4. North Carolina. There are actual expectations in Year Two of Mack Brown’s second rodeo in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels open up at home against Syracuse. That represents a fine opportunity for Carolina and sophomore quarterback Sam Howell to get a good start on making a run at an ACC title game appearance.

AD

AD

5. Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers bagged their first victory ever over a Power Five school last year, winning 12-7 at Kansas. This year’s rematch was shifted from Conway, S.C., back to Lawrence, and Coastal might just go 2-for-2 against the Jayhawks. There will be an audience, too. With the 10 p.m. Eastern kick and a national network (Fox Sports One), this will probably be the only game left unfinished by the time it gets into the second half.

Heisman watch

The usual power conference players will populate the Heisman Watch soon enough, but for now, here’s five players who impressed during the abbreviated schedule over Labor Day weekend.

1. QB Brady White, Memphis. White has a credible chance to remain on this list even after the ACC, Big 12 and SEC begin play. The third-year starter threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ opening victory over Arkansas State.

AD

AD

2. RB Tyler Allgeier, Brigham Young. For at least a few days, Allgeier was the nation’s leading rusher (Miami’s Cam’ron Harris topped him by two yards Thursday). He managed 132 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Cougars’ 55-3 drubbing of Navy on Monday.

3. WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama. Let’s get the top receiver (statistically) in the FBS onto the list, too. Tolbert had six catches for 169 yards and two scores as the Jaguars handled Southern Mississippi.

4. TE Sean Dykes, Memphis. The redshirt senior enjoyed a career day against Arkansas State, catching 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Damonte Coxie, coming off a second 1,000-yard season in a row, also got off to fine start in 2020 with eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

AD

5. QB Grant Wells, Marshall. Not to make too much of a 59-0 pounding of FCS school Eastern Kentucky, but Wells was a cool 16 of 23 for 307 yards in the Thundering Herd’s opener.