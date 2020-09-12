Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU didn’t even get on the field thanks to covid-19. (Oklahoma State’s game against Tulsa is now set for next weekend). Then Iowa State and Kansas State both went down against strong Sun Belt programs in Saturday’s early games and Kansas lost to Coastal Carolina, another Sun Belt team, in a game that went into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those aren’t necessarily stunning results, but it’s certainly a disappointment for the two Big 12 stumblers (especially Iowa State). It also makes it easy to identify two of the weekend’s biggest winners.

Winners

Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin Cajuns owned just one victory over a ranked team before Saturday: A 1996 defeat of Texas A&M at home behind Jake Delhomme. Now make it two thanks to a special teams-fueled victory at Iowa State.

Yes, the offense did its part in the 31-14 triumph, perhaps most impressively by running out nearly all of the last seven minutes of the game. And the Cajuns’ defense limited the Cyclones to 303 total yards.

But the biggest strikes were in the kicking game. After Iowa State opened the scoring late in the first half, Chris Smith brought the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards for a score. And when the Cajuns held a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, Eric Garror delivered an 83-yard punt return for a score.

This could bring an end to a streak of more than three-quarters of a century. Louisiana-Lafayette last appeared in the Associated Press rankings on Nov. 1, 1943, a span of 1,109 polls. It is the longest drought for a program that has ever been ranked, and there isn’t really a good reason to keep the Cajuns out of the top 25 — especially with so many Big Ten and Pac-12 teams ineligible to remain there.

Arkansas State. As noted coming into the weekend, the Red Wolves have rattled off nine consecutive winning seasons. A 35-31 victory at Kansas State shouldn’t be considered a massive surprise.

Arkansas State (1-1) had four different players throw passes, including a pair of quarterbacks who have rotated in the Red Wolves’ first two games. Whoever it was hoisting it up did plenty to flummox Kansas State. Arkansas State was 25 of 38 for 330 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Clemson. The Tigers will invariably have trouble once or twice against an ACC team. It happened in losses in 2016 (Pittsburgh) and 2017 (Syracuse) and in near-stumbles in 2018 (Syracuse) and 2019 (North Carolina). Few teams can avoid one flat day over the course of a season.

But that wasn’t a problem in the opener. Clemson mauled Wake Forest, 37-13, as Trevor Lawrence began his run at a Heisman Trophy by throwing for 351 yards and a touchdowns and Travis Etienne, the two-time ACC player of the year, rolled up 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Meanwhile, the Tigers forced five punts and a missed field goal in the first half en route to a 27-0 lead at the break.

Clemson’s sixth consecutive playoff invitation isn’t in the mail in September, but outings like Saturday’s make it feel as if it might as well be.

Spencer Rattler. The redshirt freshman might not ultimately make it four different Heisman finalists in as many years for Oklahoma quarterbacks, but it shouldn’t be counted out. His debut against overmatched Missouri State was nearly flawless, with 290 yards and four touchdowns in a half’s worth of work in a 48-0 rout. That’s a good start while following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets benefited from opening against a Florida State program stuck in a cycle of disarray. But Geoff Collins’ team is clearly better across the board than it was in his first season, with the exception of a kicking game that had two field goals and an extra point blocked.

Georgia Tech held Florida State to 307 total yards and 3.1 yards a carry in a 16-13 win. Freshman Jeff Sims (24 of 35, 277 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) wasn’t perfect in his debut but was a serious passing threat. And even the kicking game came through when Jude Kelley’s 32-yard field goal put the Yellow Jackets ahead for good with 8:56 left.

Even with this showing, victories might not be easy to come by for Georgia Tech. But at least it’s trending in the right direction.

Army. Two games into the season, and the Black Knights have 10 touchdowns in 17 possessions. They’ve also managed to roll up a 79-7 scoring advantage, including Saturday’s 37-7 defeat of Louisiana-Monroe.

About the only two bad things that happened to Coach Jeff Monken’s team on Saturday? It used its punter twice (after going the entirety of its opener without doing so) and it had its game against Brigham Young next week postponed as a result of positive covid tests inside the Cougars’ program.

Notre Dame. Remember where you were on Sept. 12, 2020. It’s a riveting day in Fighting Irish history, one that yielded the program’s first conference victory.

With ACC logos painted on the hallowed Notre Dame Stadium turf, the Irish handled Duke, 27-13, as its experiment in conference membership thanks to the pandemic began. Kyren Williams rushed for 112 yards and two scores for Notre Dame, which gets its lone nonconference game next week when South Florida visits South Bend.

I-35 chaos. Texas-San Antonio edged Texas State, 51-48, in two overtimes, but the outcome wasn’t as interesting as the wackiness that set up Hunter Duplessis’ 29-yard game-winner in the I-35 Rivalry.

UTSA led 41-28 when Rashad Wisdom returned an interception 81 yards for a score to seemingly stymie the Bobcats’ attempt to rally. But Texas State quickly stitched together a touchdown drive, forced a three-and-out while burning all three timeouts and unleashed Jeremiah Haydel on a 91-yard, pinball-style punt return for a touchdown.

Then the Bobcats missed the extra point, the sort of up up-then-down sequence that defines a typical college football Saturday. In fact, it might be the most normal series of events this weird season will enjoy.

North Carolina. Eventually, anyway. A 31-6 victory over Syracuse would have sounded about right at the start of the day. The Tar Heels remained relatively loaded in offense. The Orange were putting tight ends on its offensive line depth chart. This sort of outcome was to be expected.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels didn’t put this away until a 21-point fourth quarter, which probably comes down to a few factors. There was typical opening week rust, and Syracuse acquitted itself well before completely running out of gas. In one stretch of six possessions, Syracuse went three and out three times while North Carolina scored three touchdowns in a total of 12 plays.

Sam Howell had 295 yards passing and a touchdown while Javonte Williams rushed for three scores for the Tar Heels, who remain a serious candidate to emerge as Clemson’s eventual ACC title game opponent.

West Virginia. In a sign there are at least a few universal constants even amid a pandemic, the Mountaineers demonstrated there is little that should prevent a competent power conference team from manhandling an FCS school. Even an 11-player suspension couldn’t stop West Virginia from rolling past Eastern Kentucky, 56-10.

Losers

Iowa State. As good as Louisiana-Lafayette’s special teams were, Iowa State was that bad in the kicking game. Regardless of how the Cyclones’ 17-point loss might have been altered by some better tackling, this is still a deflating setback.

Iowa State is coming off three consecutive winning seasons, and no matter how good the Ragin Cajuns are (they were 11-3 good last season) and how weird playing in a largely empty stadium might be, it’s the sort of game a credible top-20 team would find a way to win. Instead, it’s clear the Cyclones have plenty to work on before Big 12 play commences in two weeks at Texas Christian.

Kansas State. The Wildcats’ loss will resonate a bit less than Iowa State’s. After all, K-State wasn’t supposed to be quite as good as the Cyclones and it was in the game to the end against Arkansas State, which had the benefit of having played last week.

Still, the Wildcats gave up 489 total yards to the Red Wolves and they have a full round robin against the Big 12 to deal with the rest of the season. Chris Klieman’s staff has plenty of work in front of it before visiting Oklahoma on Sept. 26.

Florida State. No, there isn’t going to be an instant turnaround in Tallahassee under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles’ two-year run under Willie Taggart should have removed hope of a quick climb out of mediocrity, but Saturday’s 16-13 loss at home to Georgia Tech was a reminder of how much of a mess the program really is.

Florida State’s offensive line is in shambles, just as it was for much of the last five seasons. James Blackman might not be the greatest option at quarterback, but he’s never had much of a prayer and doesn’t appear to this season, either. And the Seminoles allowed 5.8 yards a play to a team starting a true freshman at quarterback in its opener.

It was the fourth consecutive season-opening loss for Florida State, and it might just be the beginning of its third consecutive losing season.

The Citadel’s punt team. There’s no shame in the Bulldogs’ 27-6 losing margin at South Florida. Unfortunately, one of the touchdowns they gave up was on a zero-yard punt return.

How does one score on a zero-yard punt return? Glad you asked.

Heisman watch

The usual power conference players will populate the Heisman Watch soon enough, but for now, here’s five players who impressed during the abbreviated schedule over Labor Day weekend.

[Note: All stats entering Saturday’s games.]

1. QB Brady White, Memphis. White has a credible chance to remain on this list even after the ACC, Big 12 and SEC begin play. The third-year starter threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ opening victory over Arkansas State.

2. RB Tyler Allgeier, Brigham Young. For at least a few days, Allgeier was the nation’s leading rusher (Miami’s Cam’ron Harris topped him by two yards Thursday). He managed 132 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Cougars’ 55-3 drubbing of Navy on Monday.

3. WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama. Let’s get the top receiver (statistically) in the FBS onto the list, too. Tolbert had six catches for 169 yards and two scores as the Jaguars handled Southern Mississippi.

4. TE Sean Dykes, Memphis. The redshirt senior enjoyed a career day against Arkansas State, catching 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Damonte Coxie, coming off a second 1,000-yard season in a row, also got off to fine start in 2020 with eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

5. QB Grant Wells, Marshall. Not to make too much of a 59-0 pounding of FCS school Eastern Kentucky, but Wells was a cool 16 of 23 for 307 yards in the Thundering Herd’s opener.