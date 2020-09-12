Naomi Osaka is in her second U.S. Open final in three years, having broken through in the 2018 final against — who else — Williams. The 22-year old would have likely had the crowd on her side Saturday if this match weren’t being contested in an empty stadium.
What you need to know about the U.S. Open women’s final
Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Oaska have emerged from a women’s field, frivolously fretted over for being too soft after six players ranked in the top 10 opted out, to create a most compelling final in the U.S. Open. Their matchup will be power-packed, Osaka’s dictating offense against Azarenka’s blasting returns.
Together, they tell individual tales of evolution, of growth both early in a career for Osaka, and relatively late for Azarenka.
How to watch the U.S. Open women’s final
- When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
- Where: Queens, New York.
- TV: ESPN.
- Stream: ESPN+ or ESPN app.