This final features two former top-ranked players, both of whom have won multiple Grand Slam titles. And yet the anticipation may be somewhat dulled due to the absence of Serena Williams.

Williams romped to a 6-1 first-set win in her Thursday night semifinal against Victoria Azarenka, to whom she had never lost at a major tournament. But Azarenka won the final two sets to reach her first Grand Slam final since 2013.

Naomi Osaka is in her second U.S. Open final in three years, having broken through in the 2018 final against — who else — Williams. The 22-year old would have likely had the crowd on her side Saturday if this match weren’t being contested in an empty stadium.

Follow along for live updates.

September 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT

What you need to know about the U.S. Open women’s final

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Oaska have emerged from a women’s field, frivolously fretted over for being too soft after six players ranked in the top 10 opted out, to create a most compelling final in the U.S. Open. Their matchup will be power-packed, Osaka’s dictating offense against Azarenka’s blasting returns.

Together, they tell individual tales of evolution, of growth both early in a career for Osaka, and relatively late for Azarenka.

How to watch the U.S. Open women’s final

  • When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
  • Where: Queens, New York.
  • TV: ESPN.
  • Stream: ESPN+ or ESPN app.
By Ava Wallace