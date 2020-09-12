Sluggish of foot in a 26-minute jiffy of a first set and trailing 6-1, 2-0 and 40-30 amid Victoria Azarenka’s breathtaking resurgence, Osaka decided it might be suboptimal to lose in a blur even with no crowd to please during a pandemic. Then she backed up that decision with some upgraded aggression and many world-class groundstrokes and much of her biting serve, won, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, touched rackets with Azarenka and went out to lie down on the court for a spell.

“Yeah, I mean, I was thinking about all the times I’ve watched the great players sort of collapse onto the ground and look up into the sky,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to see what they saw. For me, it was really an incredible moment. I’m really glad I did it.”

As this Japanese-Haitian marvel stared up through a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium and through the open roof to the partly cloudy, blue evening sky, she did so as both a once and future No. 1 and the sudden winner of three of the past seven Grand Slams played. She did so at a fresh peak after a mild dip in 2019 born of the grind of her own taxing standards. And she did so as a public figure reaching beyond sports, vocal in opposition to racial injustice, with her one-day sit-out from a tournament in August here and her masks bearing names of Black victims of police and vigilante killings.

“I feel like definitely there were a lot of hard times, especially being in the bubble,” she said. “You sort of overthink a lot of things. I just got through it because during quarantine I wanted to, you know, set myself up to possibly win this tournament. I felt like I just worked so hard, I wanted to give myself an opportunity. I wanted more people to say, you know, more names.”

To become the first female player to rebound from a lost first set in a U.S. Open final since 1994, when Arantxa Sanchez Vicario upended Steffi Graf, Osaka reckoned she would be embarrassed to lose in some grim rush. She began point-by-point thinking and went into something of a nice trance. “I wasn’t really thinking about winning,” she said. “I was just thinking about competing. Somehow I ended up with the trophy.”

It began with a point, as these things do. In a seven-shot rally with Azarenka serving at 40-30 in that 2-0 game, Osaka drove a demanding forehand up the line to coax a lunging and sprayed reply from Azarenka. At deuce, an 11-shot festival of power, Osaka produced exquisite angles on her groundstrokes and Azarenka produced a forehand pulled wide. At break point, a five-shot exchange, Azarenka pulled another forehand wide.

Osaka would be on her way. Her winners would jump from five in the first set to 16 in the second and 13 in the third, her unforced errors fading from 13 to five to eight. Azarenka’s arrivals at Osaka’s shots became a notch tardy, which can happen with tennis balls in such a hurry. Osaka won 10 of 12 games to get to 4-1 in the third, and then when Azarenka closed to 4-3 and “I think you could see that I was very nervous,” Osaka said, that mind warded off the rebellion of the nerves.

After all, the past three weeks indicated it would take one considerable noggin to stall the sudden momentum of Azarenka, the California-based Belarusian who arrived in New York as a two-time Australian Open champion (2012, 2013) from long ago, a former No. 1 who had just about vanished from the game, had endured a depressing custody battle for her toddler son and, at 31, hadn’t won a match on the WTA Tour in a whole year.

From there, she won the lead-in tournament also played in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center bubble, after Osaka had to default their final. Then in a U.S. Open that six of the top 10 players skipped because of the pandemic, Azarenka proceeded to look like she could have beaten them all anyway, rallying through Serena Williams by that same 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinal, then reversing her first-set fate in the final.

“I’m not disappointed,” she said. “I’m not necessarily disappointed. It’s just painful.” She said, “I gave everything that I could today on the court,” called herself “very proud” and said, “I felt that I’ve tested myself physically, mentally on very difficult stages, and it’s been great.”

Days earlier, she had said: “Yeah, I mean, where I grew up (Minsk) is a tough place. The way I grew up is not an easy place. From a kid I’ve been conditioned to adversity. I’ve taken that adversity as a challenge to push me and get better. I’m grateful for that. It makes me tougher. But where I come from, we have tough people. I like that.”

Then by request, she turned her lens on Osaka, the only woman here to overpower her power. “She has proven that she has been able to maintain the level of Grand Slam success, for three times now,” Azarenka said. “So that proves a lot.” She said facing Osaka had been facing “a lot of weapons where you have to be, like, on top of her and execute really well.”

She had been on top, and then she wasn’t, and it told of a tough, tough brain that was just developing four years ago during a third-round match at the 2016 Australian Open. That’s where Azarenka overwhelmed an 18-year-old Osaka, 6-1, 6-1, but then said: “I think she has an interesting game. I think she has a lot of potential, has a lot of power. I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of her.”

How true then, and how true still.

Chuck Culpepper reported this story from New York. The live updates below were reported by Ava Wallace in Washington.

Naomi Osaka wears a face mask honoring Tamir Rice Naomi Osaka has worn seven different face masks for her on-court interviews at the U.S. Open, each with the name of a different victim of violence on them. For the final, she honored Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who died after he was shot in November 2014 near a recreation center in Cleveland after a police officer responded to a 911 call about a boy with a gun. Rice was carrying a pellet gun. Osaka has honored Elijah McClain, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd among others throughout the fortnight, with the goal of bringing awareness both to those watching at home in the U.S. and to her large international audience overseas. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s story,” Osaka said. “Maybe they’ll like Google it or something. For me, just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they’ll become in it.” The masks are a continuation of Osaka’s turn to social justice this summer. At the Western & Southern Open, the tournament played directly before the U.S. Open in New York this year, the 22-year-old joined a protest led by NBA players and refused to play her semifinal match. The entire tournament paused for a day instead. By Ava Wallace