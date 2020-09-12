The postponement of the Commonwealth Clash marks the second time in less than three weeks the Hokies have had to reschedule an opener for health reasons. Their original opener Sept. 12 against North Carolina State was moved to Sept. 26 following an outbreak in the Wolfpack athletic department.
Virginia Tech, meanwhile, announced it would be suspending football practices for four days.
“My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete.
“I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered.”
Fuente had indicated a spike in positive tests throughout the locker room since the general student population returned to campus, adding as recently as Wednesday he remained uncertain if he could field a viable lineup to play.
Virginia Tech has not released results of virus testing among its football team since players were permitted back to campus in July for voluntary individual workouts.
The Cavaliers announced late Friday night there have been no new positive tests on their football team. Since July 24, Virginia has tested 118 players, with no reported infections, according to athletic department officials.
Read more on college sports: