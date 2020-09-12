After perhaps the most turbulent offseason in NFL history, the Ron Rivera era will officially begin in Washington on Sunday. This is the first step in what Washington’s new coach hopes will be an about face after two decades of persistent losing. He knows it will be a process, and if you listened closely throughout the offseason, Rivera managed expectations: Success will be marked not by wins but by solidifying the team’s culture and building the bedrock of its roster.

This starts Sunday, when Rivera will see his team against a real opponent for the first time. He’ll pay close attention to those elevated to new roles, such as free safety Troy Apke, tight end Logan Thomas and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. The debuts of defensive end Chase Young and do-it-all running back Antonio Gibson will offer glimpses at players expected to be cornerstones of the rebuild. The scrutiny will intensify on Dwayne Haskins in his first audition in front of the new staff for the role of franchise quarterback.

On offense, the biggest challenge will be the Eagles’ talented defensive line, according to offensive coordinator Scott Turner. This places the focus on the inexperienced left side of Washington’s offensive line, where tackle Geron Christian and guard Wes Martin have seven career starts combined. How they work together and handle the pressure in Week 1 will provide an important first impression.

On defense, the much-hyped defensive line will get a chance to start fast against an Eagles offensive line already ravaged by injuries, with guard Brandon Brooks and tackle Andre Dillard lost for the year. This will be the first year in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s aggressive 4-3 scheme. Washington’s defense doesn’t want to occupy gaps at the line anymore; it wants to defend the run on the way to the quarterback.

Overall, Philly presents a good challenge and a blueprint as a team Washington would like to become. The Eagles won the NFC East in two of the last three seasons, as well as a Super Bowl. In the grand vision of reshaping this franchise, Rivera knows this is an important start.

“I like this as the home opener because these guys are the gold standard in our division,” Rivera said. “This will be a good measuring stick as far as where we are as a football team.”

Matchup to watch: Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay. Last season, Washington’s rookie receiver impressed the then-Detroit Lions’ cornerback, but the head-to-head numbers — five catches on 10 targets for 72 yards — don’t tell the whole story. Slay praised McLaurin’s speed on Twitter and said McLaurin would’ve caught two touchdowns against him if quarterback Dwayne Haskins were more accurate.

This offseason, Detroit traded Slay to Philadelphia, where he received a three-year extension. This sets up McLaurin vs. Slay — one of the NFL’s best young receivers vs. one of its best corners — as a twice-annual event for the next three seasons.

Now, the question is whether Slay will follow McLaurin on Sunday. He did last year, and he has said he wants to continue traveling with receivers — though Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been reticent to deploy defensive backs that way. Schwartz believes using one corner as a follow too easily telegraphs whether the defense is in man or zone.

This week, Schwartz and Slay were noncommittal when asked if Slay would shadow McLaurin. There’s reason, though, to believe Schwartz might make an exception to his rule. In Schwartz’s two games against McLaurin last season, the receiver had 10 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns. To contain him, it could be McLaurin vs. Slay, round two.

NFC (L)east: Washington is looking for its first divisional win since Oct. 28, 2018. The 10-game losing streak started after they beat the New York Giants, 20-13, behind Alex Smith (20-for-32, 178 yards, one touchdown) and Adrian Peterson (26 rushes for 149 yards, one touchdown). D.J. Swearinger had two interceptions. Jordan Reed led the team with seven catches.

Rivera understands the significance of this game. In the early 2000s, he was Philadelphia’s linebackers coach under Andy Reid, learning about rivalries in the NFC East, which he called “a more traditional division than a lot of them.”

Injury info: Kendall Fuller, the high-profile free agent cornerback, will probably miss the season opener with a knee injury. This means Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau will be the top pair of outside corners.

Thomas Davis (calf) is out, and Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (concussion) were removed from the injury report Friday. None of those moves are a surprise.

For the Eagles, the most notable news is the player not on the injury report. While rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor seemed on track to miss the opener with a shoulder injury, he was removed from the report Friday.

For a team missing its top corner, this seems like a challenge from the jump.

Washington Washington Injury Game status Kendall Fuller, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Knee Doubtful Thomas Davis, LB Thomas Davis, LB Calf Out Saahdiq Charles, OT Saahdiq Charles, OT Calf Questionable

Philadelphia Philadelphia Injury Game status Javon Hargrave, DT Javon Hargrave, DT Hamstring, pectoral Out Alshon Jeffery, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Foot Out Derek Barnett, DE Derek Barnett, DE Hamstring Questionable Miles Sanders, RB Miles Sanders, RB Hamstring Questionable Lane Johnson, OT Lane Johnson, OT Ankle Questionable

Quote of the week: Rivera on how his team will approach the national anthem.

“It’s funny because people say, ‘Oh you should all kneel together,’ or, ‘You shouldn’t kneel, because it doesn’t show team unity.’ Well, I think that’s wrong. I think if half your team kneels and half your team stands and everybody respects that, that’s team unity. That to me really is. Because I am mature enough to respect your right as an American, the first amendment, to kneel, and please respect my right to stand. … The world is about compromise. It’s about respect. And if you don’t respect the person’s right, then you’re not respecting the first amendment. That’s the way I approach it.”

Pregame reading:

