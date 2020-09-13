Melvin, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 7 by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of The Florida Mall in Orlando, which is 15 miles from the NBA bubble.

The Black Lives Matter protesters walked into traffic and approached the front of the media buses at the intersection of Coronado Springs and Buena Vista Drive, which is directly in front of the main entrance to the Gran Destino Tower. That Disney hotel is the temporary home for the Lakers and the NBA’s other remaining contenders, and the surrounding property, which is fenced off to the public, houses staffers and media members.

The protesters chanted “No justice, no peace,” displayed “Justice 4 Salaythis” signs and wore shirts that read: “Arrest the deputy that killed Salaythis Melvin.” They also appealed directly to multiple NBA players: One sign read, “LeBron stand with us,” while another included the jersey numbers of James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook alongside the words, “Orlando needs you.”

“We are here because Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy James Montiel shot and killed an innocent black man at the Florida Mall on August 7, 2020,” read one banner held by three protesters.

The protesters refused to move when one bus driver inched forward and honked his horn, but eventually left the roadway once local authorities arrived on the scene.

The demonstration was the first of its kind near the NBA’s restricted bubble, where teams, league officials and media members have lived for months isolated from the rest of the world so that games could continue during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have taken numerous steps this summer on social justice matters, including: establishing a 10-year, $300 million foundation for Black communities, affixing “Black Lives Matter” decals to the courts, adding optional messages to players’ jerseys and pursuing voter education and registration initiatives.

