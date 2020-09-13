September 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
What to watch for during Cowboys-Rams on ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Rams open their palatial new SoFi Stadium, albeit with no fans in the stands, when they host the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.” The $5 billion stadium in Inglewood, Calif., being shared by the Rams and Chargers was supposed to be unveiled under far grander circumstances, with a packed house to go along with the national television audience on NBC. Instead, there will be artificial crowd noise and some cardboard cutouts of fans as the NFL operates during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a key player in the maneuverings that led to the Rams and Chargers being paired for the league’s return to L.A. while the Raiders were shut out and left to move to Las Vegas, reportedly is to watch Sunday night’s game from the box of Chargers owner Dean Spanos. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also is to be in attendance.
The Rams seek a return to the playoffs and NFC prominence after going 9-7 last season and missing the postseason. This marks the debut of the Cowboys’ new head coach, Mike McCarthy, hired in the offseason to replace Jason Garrett after last season’s 8-8 disappointment.
Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing this season on the franchise-player tag after the Cowboys failed to sign him to a long-term contract. Prescott was the 135th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, being chosen 134 spots after the Rams took quarterback Jared Goff first overall.
By Mark Maske