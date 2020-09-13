The Rams opened SoFi Stadium, their $5 billion football palace, with a victory, even if it wasn’t the grand unveiling they’d once envisioned. There were no fans, save for the cardboard-cutout version. The crowd noise was fake. The glitz of the “Sunday Night Football” unveiling was toned down considerably, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But during a Week 1 of the NFL season that was mostly about virus protocols and players’ protests, the Sunday night game provided an old-fashioned officiating controversy. Remember when those seemed to matter?

The Cowboys had a 47-yard completion from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver Michael Gallup with 21 seconds remaining negated by an offensive pass interference call made against Gallup for pushing off Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The play would have given the Cowboys a first down at the Los Angeles 19-yard line.

“That was clear as day, in my opinion,” Ramsey said in a postgame video conference.

Many social-media commentators disagreed. So, too, did former NFL referee Terry McAulay, now NBC’s officiating analyst. “I just don’t see him forcibly pushing off,” McAulay said on the broadcast.

There was contact between Gallup and Ramsey, as Gallup had his right hand on Ramsey’s shoulder. But to many, there wasn’t enough contact to warrant such a call.

“I was surprised there was a call there either way,” McCarthy said in his postgame video conference. “We’re very, obviously, disappointed in the call, particularly at that point in the game. I thought they let both teams play tonight. You just don’t usually see that, particularly at a critical point in the game. I have not seen a replay so that’s about as much as I can comment on it.”

Referee Tony Corrente told a pool reporter: “I can tell you it was clear and obvious on the field, of a hand into the opposing player. A full arm extension that created separation. In all situations that would be called. We’re not going to allow that at any time of the game.”

The NFL scrapped the rule during the offseason that made pass interference calls and non-calls reviewable by instant replay last season. Most within the league were dissatisfied with how the replay-for-interference system functioned and the rule, approved by the owners for only one season in the aftermath of the missed interference call in the NFC title game in New Orleans that sent the Rams rather than the Saints to the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 season, never even was put to a formal renewal vote by the owners.

So the call made on the field Sunday night stood, without replay scrutiny. And the NFL could not even get through the season’s first weekend without complaints about the officiating.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, McCarthy passed up a nearly certain tying field goal in favor of a fourth-and-three try from the Rams 11-yard line. Prescott’s pass to rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb was complete but Lamb was tackled a yard shy of a first down with 11:40 remaining.

“I just felt really good about how we were moving the football,” McCarthy said. “Give them credit. They made a hell of a play.”

The Cowboys went 1-6 in one-score games last season. They missed the playoffs at 8-8 and owner Jerry Jones ousted Garrett and hired McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers but was dismissed late in the 2018 season amid talk that he should have managed more than one title with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Now his Dallas tenure has begun with a near-miss loss that included costly injuries to tight end Blake Jarwin and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Tailback Ezekiel Elliott had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch for the Cowboys. Prescott completed 25 of 39 passes for 266 yards. For the Rams, tailback Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 275 yards, and wide receiver Robert Woods had 105 receiving yards. Rookie kicker Samuel Sloman had a pair of field goals.

“A great start,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald told NBC. “A lot of room for improvement. We’ve got to be better… but we came away with a win, and we’re happy about that right now.”

Cowboys’ Dontari Poe kneels during anthem Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe was among the players who protested before the Sunday night game by kneeling during the national anthem. Both teams were on the field for the anthem. A number of Rams players, estimated by NBC at a dozen, were kneeling. Poe was the lone Cowboys player to kneel. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently had promised to demonstrate “grace” in his handling of the anthem issue and players’ protests after previously insisting that the team’s players stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jones was shown standing for the anthem Sunday night with his hand over his heart. By Mark Maske