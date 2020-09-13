Then they played to 6-6 in that. Then the win went to second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, and the sympathy to fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany. For a moment, the tennis-historic aspects of their meeting subsided to the moment as Thiem splayed on the court a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) winner. The 23-year-old Zverev walked around the net to his 27-year-old friend, and in an understandable breach of pandemic protocol pulled Thiem’s head to his shoulder.

It had been some 4 hours 2 minutes, compelling for its meandering marathon rather than for scintillation.

It turned out that Thiem, who developed a chummy rapport with struggle by spending the front part of his career banging his head gamely against the hardest ceiling in tennis history — the “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — knew how to struggle just one inch better. He forgot about losing his serve for the match at 6-5 in the fifth, and about losing two championship points in the tiebreaker at 6-4, when, looking like a cramp and a crumple waiting to happen, he summoned two last favorable points.

One, a set of screaming shots capped with a bold backhand pass, got him to 7-6.

The other, a serve and forehand he managed to muster in, got a cross-court backhand wide from Zverev, whereupon Thiem did the only thing the winner of such a slog could do. He fell.

He fell as the first first-time Grand Slam champion since Marin Cilic at the 2014 U.S. Open, after six long, long years of unbroken rule from the royals. He fell as the first male Grand Slam winner born in the 1990s, an eccentric stat born of the hegemony of Federer (born 1981), Nadal (1986), Djokovic (1987), Andy Murray (1987) and Stanislas Wawrinka (1985). And he fell as the first Austrian winner of a Grand Slam since Thomas Muster bested Michael Chang at the 1995 French Open final.

“I wish we could have two winners,” he said soon thereafter. “We both deserved it.”