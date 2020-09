Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has explained why he chose not to kneel or protest during the national anthem preceding the game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

“After reading many letters and messages... I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution toward our country’s problem at hand,” Mayfield tweeted Saturday.

He came to his decision after watching the Chiefs and Texans show their unity, drawing boos from Kansas City fans, before the NFL opener Thursday night and seeing a video in which Miami Dolphins players said the issue is about “coming together and taking action to create real change” rather than “who is standing or who is kneeling.”